Did Pam Bondi Have A Secret Third Husband? The Truth About Her And Greg Henderson

In the ongoing soap opera that is Donald Trump's White House, new storylines, relationships, and mysteries are always unfolding. This is even true of United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose penchant for inappropriate fashion choices isn't the only thing that has left people baffled. Bondi has worked harder than many in Trump's inner circle to keep her private life out of the public eye, but there are a lot of questions about her past romance with her former fiancé, Greg Henderson, and her current partner, John Wakefield.

Bondi has been married twice before, to ex-husbands Garret Barnes and Scott Fitzgerald. Bondi married Barnes in 1990, when she was 24 years old. The relationship didn't last long, however, and the pair divorced in 1992. Several years later, in 1996, Bondi wed Fitzgerald, but that romance came to an end in 2002. Not much is known about those relationships because the longtime attorney has remained tight-lipped about her love life. Although her decision to keep her personal life private has led to some confusion.

In 2012, when she was the attorney general of Florida, Bondi took a trip to the Cayman Islands with her then-fiancé, Henderson. Photographs posted to social media by other politicians showed Bondi and Henderson on an idyllic beach, with Bondi in what appeared to be a white wedding gown. Senator Paula Dockery, one of the guests for the event, even shared photos from the flight. "The blushing bride serving punch to her friends on Cayman Air," Dockery wrote (via The Palm Beach Post). Dockery had written in a different caption, "The plane is filled with her wedding party." However, in a shocking plot twist, no actual wedding happened, and many were left baffled.