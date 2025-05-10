Things You Never Knew About Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Young actors are taking over Hollywood, and we're here for it. Jeremy Maguire, who played Joe in "Modern Family," is nearly unrecognizable now, while "Stranger Things'" Finn Wolfhard has had quite the transformation since playing Mike Wheeler on the sci-fi drama. But the cast of "Young Sheldon" takes the cake on an incredible evolution since Season 1. Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper on the CBS hit sitcom, is particularly growing up in warp speed.
Revord stole the hearts of millions through her quick wit while playing opposite her on-screen twin, Iain Armitage, who portrayed the titular role of Sheldon Cooper. Though Revord feels more introverted than her social butterfly character, the actor feels connected to Missy through her own pre-teen experiences. "Sometimes it feels like we are living parallel lives!" she told Cliché Magazine. "When I got the script where George teaches Missy how to drive, I freaked out because I have been doing that in real life with my own dad."
Revord gave one heck of a performance on the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff show, bringing to life a character that really feels like everyone's little sister. But to really know Hollywood's up-and-coming star, take a look at the actor's life outside of Medford, East Texas.
Raegan Revord's first role was in 'Modern Family'
At a very young age, Raegan Revord knew she had a knack for entertaining. She launched her acting career with a few commercials, but quickly made it to sitcoms. Revord was just six years old when she booked a recurring role on the hit ABC show "Modern Family." The actor played Meghan — a friend of Mitch and Cam's daughter, Lilly — who appeared in a couple of episodes throughout the series.
Revord explained how she was enamored at the sight of herself on television and craved more of the spotlight. "When I saw myself in the commercials on the TV, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I wanna be in the movies, I wanna be on TV shows,'" she said in a 2018 interview with Sweety High. After hiring a talent manager and auditioning for other roles, Revord explained: "I finally worked my way up to 'Modern Family."
According to Revord, her stint on the hit series gave her an epiphany about her hopeful career trajectory. "I started going out for theatrical roles and landed a guest starring role on 'Modern Family' when I was 6," she said in an interview with A Book Of. "That's when I knew I wanted to be a series regular on a TV show. At the time I didn't know it was even called a series regular. I left 'Modern Family' and wondered, 'How do I get on a TV show where I can work every day but don't have to audition for it every time?'" Well, her dreams certainly came true.
Raegan Revord was in a severe car accident
If you think acting is easy, think again. Raegan Revord remembers having to quickly return to work after a serious car accident left her traumatized. "Tonight's episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally," Revord wrote in a March 30, 2023 post on Instagram. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence. The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle.'"
The actor told People at the time that she could vividly remember every detail of the crash, including the sounds of the car metal colliding and the airbags deploying. "I still have panic attacks sometimes, having to get in the car or [when] someone else who's driving hits their brakes quickly," she said. "You feel your heart speed up and even though you're fine physically, it just does stick with you."
According to Revord, one positive thing came out of the crash: cutting her hair. She told Entertainment Tonight that for four years, she wasn't allowed to change her hairstyle to maintain a consistent appearance for Missy on "Young Sheldon." But after the crash, the producers allowed her to chop it off to make her feel more comfortable. "Now I have short hair and I'm so happy," she said. "I got Van Leeuwen [ice cream] and I got a haircut. What more can you ask for?"
Raegan Revord runs a book club
The "Young Sheldon" star is quite the jack of all trades. Not only is Raegan Revord a prodigious young actor, but she's an avid reader. So much so that her literary enthusiasm has led her to start a book club, focused on the young adult (YA) genre. Revord started the online book club "Read With Raegan" in 2019 with a mission to give young people, like herself, a platform to share their own passion for reading.
In a 2024 interview with People, Revord explained how reading is practically in her DNA. "We have a lot of teachers and readers in our family, and so we always had a surplus of books," she said. "That's kind of where I started my journey as a book reader." Some of her picks for the club have included R.F. Kuang's "Yellowface" and "Where Are You, Echo Blue," by Haley Krischer, whom Revord interviewed to chat about the novel. "I try to find stories that are interesting from the get-go and stories that are diverse because I want people to feel seen and find someone in each story that they can relate to," she explained to the outlet. Lately, however, Revord has been focusing on another medium.
Reagan Revord wrote her own young adult novel
Raegan Revord has more than just "actor" on her resumé. The young star authored her first novel, with a release date of September 2025. According to Revord, who announced the pre-order of the book in February 2025 on Instagram, the story is about "Avery, a young college student, as she navigates her first year abroad, first love, first loss, and finding her place in the world."
Revord has been writing for as long as she's been acting. As a 6-year-old, Revord wrote her own stories about American Girl dolls. "I would also write little scripts and have my family and friends act them out!" she told Unclear Magazine. "I love writing because you can create your own setting and characters, and the sky really is the limit when it comes to creating stories. You can do just about anything, whether it's creating different galaxies or writing about somewhere you've been before that stuck with you."
According to the author, she has multiple story ideas for her next book that she hopes she can develop soon. Revord also told the magazine that she obtained the rights to adapt a novel into a TV show. She confessed, "I never really thought it was possible because of my age, then I read about Marsai Martin developing projects when she was my age and it really made me feel empowered."
Raegan Revord is starring alongside her 'Big Bang' predecessors
Two major worlds are colliding in "The Big Bang Theory" universe, with Raegan Revord of "Young Sheldon" and Simon Helberg of "Big Bang" making an appearance on "Night Court," per Deadline. But it's not just Helberg and Revord. Fans of the NBC sitcom know that Melissa Rauch, who helms the cast of the courtroom series, played Helberg's wife, Bernadette Rostenkowski, on BBT. Rauch and Helberg's reunion is just as exciting as the introduction of Revord into the "Big Bang" reunion.
Unfortunately, we won't be watching Missy Cooper, Howard Wolowitz, and Bernadette; the actors will be a coveted brief addition to the "Night Court" cast. According to Deadline, Revord was cast as Shelby, a runaway teen who's hoping to marry her lover — a tribute to Michael J. Fox's guest role in the original 1984 series. "Young Sheldon" fans can make parallels to Revord's Missy Cooper, who flew the coop(ers) in Season 6 of the series.