Things You Never Knew About Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord

At a very young age, Raegan Revord knew she had a knack for entertaining. She launched her acting career with a few commercials, but quickly made it to sitcoms. Revord was just six years old when she booked a recurring role on the hit ABC show "Modern Family." The actor played Meghan — a friend of Mitch and Cam's daughter, Lilly — who appeared in a couple of episodes throughout the series.

Revord explained how she was enamored at the sight of herself on television and craved more of the spotlight. "When I saw myself in the commercials on the TV, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I wanna be in the movies, I wanna be on TV shows,'" she said in a 2018 interview with Sweety High. After hiring a talent manager and auditioning for other roles, Revord explained: "I finally worked my way up to 'Modern Family."

According to Revord, her stint on the hit series gave her an epiphany about her hopeful career trajectory. "I started going out for theatrical roles and landed a guest starring role on 'Modern Family' when I was 6," she said in an interview with A Book Of. "That's when I knew I wanted to be a series regular on a TV show. At the time I didn't know it was even called a series regular. I left 'Modern Family' and wondered, 'How do I get on a TV show where I can work every day but don't have to audition for it every time?'" Well, her dreams certainly came true.