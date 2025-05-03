Goldie Hawn Suffers Tragic Loss Of Dear Friend And She Doesn't Hold Back

Goldie Hawn and Ruth Buzzi were able to create a lifelong friendship from their time working together on "Laugh-In." According to Extra, Buzzi was a main staple of the sketch-comedy show, appearing in every aired episode from 1967 to 1973. Hawn was her fellow cast member from 1968 to 1970, appearing in 64 episodes. Judging from her tender tribute, Hawn seems to have really cherished their time together.

Once Buzzi left "Laugh-In," she went on to boast a healthy career in smaller roles and voice work for film and television. Ultimately retiring in 2021, Buzzi still managed to make an appearance on "Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate," on Netflix. Buzzi leaves behind fellow "Laugh-In" castmates Hawn, Lily Tomlin of "I Heart Huckabees" fame, and Jo Anne Worley, who played the voice of Armoire the Wardrobe in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

Buzzi is also survived by her husband, actor Kent Perkins, who had routinely used Buzzi's Facebook page to send messages to her fans while she dealt with her struggles with Alzheimer's. One of his tender posts includes, "She asked me to thank all of you for being so good to her for so many years." It's clear that the comedic powerhouse will truly be missed.