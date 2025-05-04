The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the one day of the year when we all become horse racing fans, even if we don't know a thoroughbred from a thoroughfare. It's yet another occasion for celebs and society folk to see and be seen, and in this case, the dress code is the fun part. As with major British equestrian events, the annual Run for the Roses is a garden-party extravaganza featuring spring colors, fun prints, and over-the-top headpieces to rival those seen at royal weddings. (It really is a pity we Americans don't wear fascinators more often.) The 2025 event was no exception. Despite the rainy weather, plenty of singers, actors, and other notables turned out at Churchill Downs in their best pastels, florals, polka dots, and oversized toppers to watch Sovereignty beat out the favorite horse, Journalism, in the 151st Derby.

Most of the attendees got the style memo and looked appropriately festive. However, there were a few misses along the way: mismatched pieces, poor pattern choices, and one couple who really stood out in the wrong way. These are the fashion flaws that we caught; do you think we picked the winning losers, or are we way back in the pack?