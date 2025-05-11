Times The World Was Convinced Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Were Getting Back Together

Decades after one of Hollywood's most elite couples called it quits, people are still mourning. It might be why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still dogged by romance rumors. In 2005, five years after tying the knot, Aniston and Pitt announced their pricy divorce — a blindsiding revelation that took over headlines. Ironically, since separating, the two stars can't get away from each other. In fact, their divorce has only led to plenty of crazy rumors about their relationship.

Said speculation couldn't be tamed after Pitt attended his ex-wife's 50th birthday party in 2019. A source close to Aniston told People at the time that the "Friends" alum was content with Pitt's presence, adding, "Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad." Fans were stuck on the many layers that "love" could mean, but, according to Pitt, they're just loving friends. When paparazzi asked him if he and Aniston were getting back together that same week, the "Fight Club" actor could only respond with, "Oh my god" (via Entertainment Tonight).

A moment between Aniston and Pitt in 2020 would beg to differ. The actors were all flirty during a live table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Their scene chemistry was so steamy it had Julia Roberts giggling and narrator Morgan Freeman exclaiming, "Lord have mercy!"