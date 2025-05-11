Times The World Was Convinced Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Were Getting Back Together
Decades after one of Hollywood's most elite couples called it quits, people are still mourning. It might be why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still dogged by romance rumors. In 2005, five years after tying the knot, Aniston and Pitt announced their pricy divorce — a blindsiding revelation that took over headlines. Ironically, since separating, the two stars can't get away from each other. In fact, their divorce has only led to plenty of crazy rumors about their relationship.
Said speculation couldn't be tamed after Pitt attended his ex-wife's 50th birthday party in 2019. A source close to Aniston told People at the time that the "Friends" alum was content with Pitt's presence, adding, "Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad." Fans were stuck on the many layers that "love" could mean, but, according to Pitt, they're just loving friends. When paparazzi asked him if he and Aniston were getting back together that same week, the "Fight Club" actor could only respond with, "Oh my god" (via Entertainment Tonight).
A moment between Aniston and Pitt in 2020 would beg to differ. The actors were all flirty during a live table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Their scene chemistry was so steamy it had Julia Roberts giggling and narrator Morgan Freeman exclaiming, "Lord have mercy!"
Their SAG Awards pleasantries became rumor fuel
Earlier that same year, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited and nearly broke the internet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photos of the pair hugging and laughing together went viral, with Bennifer hopefuls unable to contain their excitement on X, formerly Twitter. One person wrote: "brad pitt and jennifer aniston photographed simply interacting backstage after their wins," adding their response in the form of a gif of Michael Scott in the famous fire drill scene from "The Office." Others couldn't stop using "Friends" references to describe the interaction; one user quoted Ross Geller's "I'm fine," while another cited Phoebe Buffay's line: "See? He's her lobster." There's truly a "Friends" quote for everything — can we say Aniston and Pitt were just... "on a break"?
The jokes about the ex-couple are just that, though, according to Aniston. "It's hysterical," the "Morning Show" star told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 of the rumors. "But what else are they going to talk about?" Pitt is equally as entertained by the rumors of his love life. In his 2020 Golden Globes acceptance speech, the Hollywood star said (via X): "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating." The camera even panned to Aniston, who was clearly laughing.