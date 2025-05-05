Prince Louis & George's Playful Relationship Is Tragic Reminder Of William & Harry's Bitter Feud
While keeping up with all the royal family drama can be fun — and a full-time job, since there's a lot to process — it's also enjoyable to watch the silly antics of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' children. The future king and queen's three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales, are super adorable and can be quite cheeky when they want to be.
Exhibit A: While attending the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, a day that celebrates Europe's end of fighting in World War II and the Allied Powers' victory, a special moment was captured between the royal brothers. During the windy day, Prince George pushed his hair out of his eyes. Moments later, little brother Prince Louis hilariously copied his big brother's motions. The goofy face Prince Louis makes is one all younger siblings can relate to, as there's nothing more entertaining than making fun of your older siblings.
Prince George fixing his hair 😎
Prince Louis 1 second later 🤭 pic.twitter.com/eBlM64lQBj
— EMI (@EmiliaA37440110) May 5, 2025
The comments on X were loving the adorable moment. In true British slang, one person said that Prince Louis was "Taking the piss out of George!" Another person laughed at the face Prince George made at his brother. However, this moment is bittersweet, since Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — who used to be goofy like that together — are in the middle of an ongoing feud that doesn't seem to be losing steam anytime soon.
Prince William and Prince Harry were once thick as thieves
To add insult to injury, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seemed to have had a similar relationship to Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales when they were children. Grant Harrold, who used to be King Charles III's butler, shared a heartbreaking anecdote about the royal brothers during their youth, before their infamous feud took hold. "The two of them were practical jokers. They were a team, where they used to wind each other up," Harrold shared with "60 Minutes Australia." "It was like that all the time. That's why it's so sad — how that's completely changed. It's extraordinary how much it could change."
Back in 2023, Prince Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph he's concerned about his niece and nephews. Prince George is first-born and the future monarch, so his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are considered the "spares," same as Harry (per Cosmopolitan). "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me," he told The Telegraph. He believes the monarchy should change for future generations.
Though Prince Harry has repeatedly tried to reach out to both his brother and father, he's pretty much been left on read, and his recent stunning family drama reveal may be the final nail in the coffin for Charles and William. Hopefully, this kind of feud never happens to Princes George and Louis when they grow up.