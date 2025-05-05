Prince Louis & George's Playful Relationship Is Tragic Reminder Of William & Harry's Bitter Feud

While keeping up with all the royal family drama can be fun — and a full-time job, since there's a lot to process — it's also enjoyable to watch the silly antics of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' children. The future king and queen's three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales, are super adorable and can be quite cheeky when they want to be.

Exhibit A: While attending the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, a day that celebrates Europe's end of fighting in World War II and the Allied Powers' victory, a special moment was captured between the royal brothers. During the windy day, Prince George pushed his hair out of his eyes. Moments later, little brother Prince Louis hilariously copied his big brother's motions. The goofy face Prince Louis makes is one all younger siblings can relate to, as there's nothing more entertaining than making fun of your older siblings.

Prince George fixing his hair 😎

Prince Louis 1 second later 🤭 pic.twitter.com/eBlM64lQBj — EMI (@EmiliaA37440110) May 5, 2025

The comments on X were loving the adorable moment. In true British slang, one person said that Prince Louis was "Taking the piss out of George!" Another person laughed at the face Prince George made at his brother. However, this moment is bittersweet, since Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — who used to be goofy like that together — are in the middle of an ongoing feud that doesn't seem to be losing steam anytime soon.