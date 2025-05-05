Trump's Out-Of-Touch Doll Comments Have Everyone Bringing Up Barron's Lavish Life

During his first term as president, Donald Trump reportedly tried to start a trade war with Sweden over A$AP Rocky. That never really took off, but Donald has continued to promote tariffs as a favorite political tool. In his second term, he announced tariffs on countries around the world, most notably at 145% for products from China. At a cabinet meeting, Donald worked to defend his tariffs against China and talked about the possible shortages that could come with them. He shrugged them off by saying: "Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally," according to BBC. Donald has since doubled down on his doll comments. He repeated them on Air Force One, and then again in his "Meet the Press" interview with Kristen Welker when he was asked if he was acknowledging that tariffs could raise prices. He then brought in another example: "They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five," via NBC News.

While there is an argument to be made that there is some value in being a more conscious consumer and buying fewer things, plenty of people on social media are calling him out as hypocritical considering the fact that Barron Trump owns some ridiculously expensive things.

One person on X pointed out that Barron had "a mini Mercedes convertible" as a kid. People also shared the image of Donald, Melania Trump, and Barron posing in their New York penthouse, which features Barron sitting on a large stuffed lion toy. A critic on Instagram pointed out that Trump's "kids and grandkids won't do without anything," even if tariffs do have a negative impact.