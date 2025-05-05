Trump's Out-Of-Touch Doll Comments Have Everyone Bringing Up Barron's Lavish Life
During his first term as president, Donald Trump reportedly tried to start a trade war with Sweden over A$AP Rocky. That never really took off, but Donald has continued to promote tariffs as a favorite political tool. In his second term, he announced tariffs on countries around the world, most notably at 145% for products from China. At a cabinet meeting, Donald worked to defend his tariffs against China and talked about the possible shortages that could come with them. He shrugged them off by saying: "Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally," according to BBC. Donald has since doubled down on his doll comments. He repeated them on Air Force One, and then again in his "Meet the Press" interview with Kristen Welker when he was asked if he was acknowledging that tariffs could raise prices. He then brought in another example: "They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five," via NBC News.
While there is an argument to be made that there is some value in being a more conscious consumer and buying fewer things, plenty of people on social media are calling him out as hypocritical considering the fact that Barron Trump owns some ridiculously expensive things.
One person on X pointed out that Barron had "a mini Mercedes convertible" as a kid. People also shared the image of Donald, Melania Trump, and Barron posing in their New York penthouse, which features Barron sitting on a large stuffed lion toy. A critic on Instagram pointed out that Trump's "kids and grandkids won't do without anything," even if tariffs do have a negative impact.
Donald Trump is being compared to Marie Antoinette and Ebenezer Scrooge
Some have focused on the fact that Donald Trump's comments about fewer dolls is an insult to the economic concerns of Americans. California congressman Ted Lieu posted on X: "Trump's indiscriminate tariffs won't just affect the prices of dolls. They will affect many consumer goods. Should Americans be happy with four pairs of sock? Or three shirts?" Others said the whole thing was giving them "let them eat cake" vibes; the famous quote has long been attributed to Marie Antoinette as a comment about how starving people should react to a lack of bread. Another person joked: "People are worried about the price of eggs? Trump's more concerned with the price of Faberge Eggs!!"
The dolls moment also got skewered on "Saturday Night Live" in a Weekend Update segment. Trump has thrown temper tantrums over "SNL" sketches before, so we'll see if/how he responds to that one.
Trump's comments even gotten pushback on Fox News, which he has responded to. Karl Rove, who worked for George W. Bush, was interviewed on "Sunday Night in America," and he said that Trump sounded like "Mr. Scrooge" when he talked about people buying fewer dolls for more money, via Fox News. On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I don't need to have Karl Rove of FoxNews to tell me what to do. The guy's a total Loser who's been wrong about almost everything!"