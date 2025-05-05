Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Hard Launch Sparked Brutal Internet War Over Their Age Gap

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday last month and later shared a large carousel of photos of the event to her Instagram. "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me," she began her lengthy caption, adding "it's a blessing to feel so loved." One of the people who made the model gush was Bradley Cooper, Hadid's supposed boyfriend — who remained a rumor until Hadid hard-launched him, sneaking in a photo of the couple in the carousel.

Hadid and Cooper were caught passionately kissing next to Hadid's multi-tiered birthday cake. It was a sweet, intimate moment the 30-year-old was gracious enough to share with her millions of followers (and also probably a way to get them to stop asking her if they were dating). However, reactions to the couple were mixed, since Cooper is significantly older than Hadid. The "American Sniper" star turned 50 this year, making him 20 years Hadid's senior, a gap many fans weren't thrilled about whatsoever.

"Let's please not normalize this," wrote one person, referring to their huge age difference. "How awkward to be dating a guy that could be your daughter's grandpa," commented another. "Boyfriend old enough to be her dad," said a third. Interestingly, Cooper's daughter, Lea, he shares with ex Irina Shay, is 7 years old, while Hadid's daughter with ex Zayn Malik, Khai, will turn 5 later this year.