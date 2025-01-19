Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Complete Relationship Timeline
In Hollywood, an award-winning actor and an A-list supermodel make for the ultimate power couple. This is one of the reasons why folks are so fascinated with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's romance. In late 2023, Cooper's ex and Hadid's fellow model Irina Shayk reportedly introduced the two stars, and it seems the rest is history. They're apparently still going strong more than a year later. Still, the public doesn't know as much about this couple as we do other famous romances, which piques our interest even more.
While some suspect that Cooper and Hadid's romance is all a PR stunt, others believe that this is just a pair of high-profile celebs trying to keep their relationship under the radar. Either way, for one reason or another, Cooper and Hadid certainly aren't packing on the PDA or taking every opportunity to be photographed together. As such, we have questions about this low-key and surprisingly mysterious couple. Luckily, we've got their whole relationship timeline and all the reasons why it seems that these lovebirds are built to last.
October 2023: They're spotted together for the first time
In October 2023, then-28-year-old Model Gigi Hadid and 48-year-old actor Bradley Cooper were first spotted out and about. The pair dined at Via Carota in New York City before exiting and reportedly sharing a vehicle as they left. While this was the first time they were seen out in public together, it's safe to assume that their relationship wasn't new. Just days later, the couple was seen driving together in NYC with luggage in tow.
These low-key sightings continued for the remainder of 2023. While they didn't appear to be doing a specific hard launch, it quickly became clear that this couple, who was likely keeping things private prior, was now comfortable with the public knowing about their romance. From being photographed going on dates to subtly publicly supporting each other's business ventures, while the pair certainly wasn't gunning for public attention, they also made it clear that they were, in fact, an up-and-coming power couple.
January 2024: They make things semi-award show official after the Golden Globes
When you're an A-list celeb, there is basically one final boss of launching your public relationship: walking the red carpet together. Plenty of celebs have used an award show as their method of hard launch over the years. So, after a few months of hinting at a relationship, it would have made perfect sense for Bradley Cooper to bring Gigi Hadid along with him as he headed to the 2024 Golden Globes with a Best Actor award nomination for "Maestro" in tow. This, as it turns out, may have been a bit too hard of a hard launch for this somewhat private couple. Instead, Cooper hit the red carpet with his mom Gloria Campano.
Cooper didn't win the Best Actor award, but he still managed to end the night with a prize on his arm. While it's common for nominees to follow up an award ceremony by hitting up an afterparty, Cooper headed to Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Gigi Hadid joined him for dinner, as did Campano, proving that the couple was serious enough to spend time together with Cooper's mom.
April 2024: They double-date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
The choice for Gigi Hadid to meet up with Bradley Cooper after his big night at the Golden Globes, rather than on the red carpet, made it clear that they may not have been ready for an entirely public romance. This was in stark contrast to Hadid's pal Taylor Swift, who reportedly started dating beau Travis Kelce the month before Cooper and Hadid first subtly went public. It's difficult to think of a celeb couple in recent years that was quite as high-profile as Tayvis, as they're lovingly called. Therefore, it came as a bit of a surprise when Cooper and Hadid's friendship with fellow Hollywood It-couple Swift and Kelce became clear.
In April 2024, Hadid and Cooper joined Swift and Kelce for a beach weekend away in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The following month, the friends met up again in Paris. Cooper and Hadid joined Kelce in a private box at Swift's Eras Tour concert, and this particular high-profile profile double date caught plenty of folks' attention. Who could forget how much worse Cooper's dancing was than we expected? But, hey — at least the trio had fun supporting their pop star pal.
August 2024: Gigi Hadid joins Bradley Cooper's family vacation
A few months after their couples getaway with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper went on another vacation that marked a special relationship milestone. Hadid joined Cooper on his family vacation. The duo took a trip to Sardinia where they vacationed with Cooper's mom. They were also joined by Cooper's 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, who he shares with his ex Irina Shayk. While it was safe to assume that Lea had already gotten to know her dad's girlfriend, this was the first time she and Hadid were actually photographed together.
Cooper held hands with his daughter with Hadid close behind as they got out of an SUV before heading to a private jet to kick off their trip. Like Cooper, Hadid also has a young daughter, Khai, who is three years younger than Lea. Hadid shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik, and it seems that this common ground is special to Cooper and Hadid. "Gigi and Zayn's daughter gets along so well with Bradley and Irina's daughter," a source told The Daily Mail. "She almost acts like a big sister to her. They have every intention of becoming a blended functional family."
December 2024: A source dishes that the couple is going strong
In December 2024, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's one-year anniversary was behind them and they were reportedly still enjoying each other's company. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the power couple is also a happy couple. "Gigi is in love with Bradley and they're very happy together," they explained, per Instagram. They added, "Gigi and Bradley are both committed parents and they have connected deeply about this. They have a strong bond with their daughters and they are at the forefront of everything they do."
The couple and their respective families are apparently getting along so well that there may even be wedding bells in the future. A source told Us Weekly that while an engagement may not be in the works just yet, it's a definite possibility for the future. The source called the A-list couple "the real deal," and noted that their romance "has become very serious over the last year."
It's clear that Cooper and Hadid's laidback, easygoing natures are something important they have in common. The pair reportedly both have farmhouses in Pennsylvania where they often go to get out of the limelight. The source said, "Bradley and Gigi have very calm temperaments and are very understanding; it's why they mesh so well." And, while this clearly makes for a low-key, calm relationship, it also means that they may keep the next steps of their romance just between them for a while.