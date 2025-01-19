Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Complete Relationship Timeline

In December 2024, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's one-year anniversary was behind them and they were reportedly still enjoying each other's company. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the power couple is also a happy couple. "Gigi is in love with Bradley and they're very happy together," they explained, per Instagram. They added, "Gigi and Bradley are both committed parents and they have connected deeply about this. They have a strong bond with their daughters and they are at the forefront of everything they do."⁠

The couple and their respective families are apparently getting along so well that there may even be wedding bells in the future. A source told Us Weekly that while an engagement may not be in the works just yet, it's a definite possibility for the future. The source called the A-list couple "the real deal," and noted that their romance "has become very serious over the last year."

It's clear that Cooper and Hadid's laidback, easygoing natures are something important they have in common. The pair reportedly both have farmhouses in Pennsylvania where they often go to get out of the limelight. The source said, "Bradley and Gigi have very calm temperaments and are very understanding; it's why they mesh so well." And, while this clearly makes for a low-key, calm relationship, it also means that they may keep the next steps of their romance just between them for a while.

