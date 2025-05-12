Pics Of Judge Jeanine Pirro Without Makeup Are Head-Turning

Fox News has its share of on-air personalities that know their way around a makeup brush, opting for full MAGA glam mode when the cameras turn on. And Judge Jeanine Pirro is no exception. Since joining the Fox News Channel in 2006, she's been regularly reporting as a legal analyst, had her own show "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and has also been a daily weekday co-host on "The Five." Pirro can also be seen on Fox Nation's "Castles USA," where, yes, she actually tours through castles.

Perhaps it's the idea of checking out houses worthy of the characters on "Dynasty" that has her donning a full face of glitz and glam like a character from a nighttime soap opera. When we're not busy comparing her reporting skills with what we know is the truth about Pirro's relationship with Donald Trump, we're wondering what the author and anchorwoman has underneath all those layers of blush and mascara. Luckily, Pirro isn't afraid to show off what she looks like makeup free — and it's quite a sight.