Pics Of Judge Jeanine Pirro Without Makeup Are Head-Turning
Fox News has its share of on-air personalities that know their way around a makeup brush, opting for full MAGA glam mode when the cameras turn on. And Judge Jeanine Pirro is no exception. Since joining the Fox News Channel in 2006, she's been regularly reporting as a legal analyst, had her own show "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and has also been a daily weekday co-host on "The Five." Pirro can also be seen on Fox Nation's "Castles USA," where, yes, she actually tours through castles.
Perhaps it's the idea of checking out houses worthy of the characters on "Dynasty" that has her donning a full face of glitz and glam like a character from a nighttime soap opera. When we're not busy comparing her reporting skills with what we know is the truth about Pirro's relationship with Donald Trump, we're wondering what the author and anchorwoman has underneath all those layers of blush and mascara. Luckily, Pirro isn't afraid to show off what she looks like makeup free — and it's quite a sight.
Where did all the glam go?
Judge Jeanine Pirro tells it like it is, or more accurately how she thinks it is. The outspoken television personality has recorded more than one video from her office before she steps into the beauty chair — makeup or hair, including this one, which she shared on Instagram in September 2024. With her tresses loosely brushed out of the way in a pre-styled moment, her face is fully visible, without a stitch of makeup. Without all the accoutrements from her makeup bag, there's a definite lack of eyelashes and the highly defined cheekbones we've become accustomed to seeing.
The transformation that takes place
When you see Judge Jeanine Pirro without makeup, it's a totally different look. This video from February 2024, which was posted on Instagram, makes it abundantly clear that she likes to play up her eyes, adding in fake lashes, a ton of mascara, eyeliner, and shadow. Her non-makeup look proves that she generally keeps her brows in good shape, but prefers to define them further for a darker, fuller appearance. It's also likely that she wears cover-up or a tinted foundation of some sort to hide any red marks or blemishes, and to give her a bit of a golden glow. And she's not afraid to show she owes her hair volume to giant rollers, a hair hack Pirro loves to flaunt that actually just exaggerates her age.
When Pirro opts for a lighter makeup look
It's full-on glam for a big night out, or when she's on the air for Fox News, but when Judge Jeanine Pirro is on her own time, without any cameras or red carpets around, she's been known to wear a lighter makeup look. Getting her hair done at the salon, in January 2024, the TV personality went proudly au natural while sipping coffee under a plastic wrap. On vacation, meanwhile, she's all about the lemon sorbet, a hint of blush, lashes with mascara, and a lipstick that's close to her original lip color. It's enough to present a polished finish, but still has Pirro looking like her original self.
Is she channeling Kimberly Guilfoyle?
The difference between Judge Jeanine Pirro without makeup and the Fox News personality in full glam are really obvious when you see her casual look next to a much glitzier vibe. If you're thinking her heavy eyeshadow and thick eyeliner looks a little like Pirro might be taking makeup tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the idea isn't completely out of the question. One of her makeup artists is Vincenza Carovillano, who has also worked with not only Guilfoyle, but a host of other prominent MAGA women like Lara Trump and Megyn Kelly. In fact, even Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. have sat in the makeup artist's chair.