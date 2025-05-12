Signs Whoopi Goldberg Is A Closet Trump Supporter (& Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing)
Over the years, Whoopi Goldberg's many controversial moments have provided a steady stream of headlines. For instance, Goldberg was once forced to take a break from "The View" after making contentious comments about the Holocaust, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As Donald Trump's second term loomed, the outspoken talk show host declared that people shouldn't panic about the incoming president's divisive immigration policies. During a December 2024 episode of "The View," Goldberg told her co-host, Ana Navarro, that nobody should waste the holiday season worrying about Trump. "Listen, he makes lots and lots and lots of noise," she acknowledged (via the New York Post), adding, "He does this to keep you all in a panic."
This raised eyebrows, with many wondering if Goldberg secretly supports Trump. Even conservative talk show host Trish Regan questioned where the EGOT winner's loyalties truly lie during a January 2025 episode of "The Trish Regan Show" after Goldberg addressed Trump's mass deportations. "I don't know anybody in the world who wants to keep the criminals," she proclaimed. Regan, in turn, wondered whether the "Color Purple" star was changing her tune to keep her job, or at least to secure herself a future where pro-Trump media reigns supreme.
One could argue that these were isolated incidents, but then Goldberg added further fuel to the fire when she appeared to condone DOGE's dismantling of the Department of Education, reasoning, "Maybe that is a good thing," on an April 2025 episode of "The View" (via Instagram). "Maybe it will force us to make sure that our kids actually get what they need." Some conservatives seemed quite pleased, with one writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Who gave Whoopie [sic] the red pill this morning? Trump should run a commercial on this ASAP."
Whoopi Goldberg's opinions are changing rapidly
With Whoopi Goldberg seemingly being pro-Trump one moment and getting under the Republicans' skin the next, many are left wondering what "The View" host genuinely thinks when the cameras aren't rolling. Goldberg's assertions have gone from condoning Donald Trump's most deplorable actions to demolishing his administration with just a few choice words. During an April 2025 episode, the TV personality posited that Trump doesn't accurately represent the U.S. "This is not what the American people want. We don't like it," Goldberg asserted (via Sky News). She also had some harsh words for his administration's plans to essentially pay citizens to have babies.
"I am incredibly insulted by this, because clearly they don't know how women's bodies work and they don't know what it costs to raise a child or just have a child," she raged on "The View" the following month. "I don't like the idea that somebody is saying, 'I'm going to pay you to have more kids,'" Goldberg added, pointing out that they were cutting crucial funding to schools and food banks, among other things. She's also among the Hollywood stars who can't stand White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
During her initial press briefing, Leavitt declared the woke movement dead, and Goldberg clapped back on air, addressing her directly: "Let me explain something to you. Without that wokeness, you might not have that job," (via YouTube). With so many opposing opinions, it's not clear whether the "View" co-host is simply trying to have an open mind or whether she's a closeted Trump supporter. Many who have previously criticized the president, including Vice President JD Vance, changed their tune when it became more convenient to support him. Only time will tell where Goldberg's loyalties truly lie.