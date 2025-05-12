Signs Whoopi Goldberg Is A Closet Trump Supporter (& Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing)

Over the years, Whoopi Goldberg's many controversial moments have provided a steady stream of headlines. For instance, Goldberg was once forced to take a break from "The View" after making contentious comments about the Holocaust, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As Donald Trump's second term loomed, the outspoken talk show host declared that people shouldn't panic about the incoming president's divisive immigration policies. During a December 2024 episode of "The View," Goldberg told her co-host, Ana Navarro, that nobody should waste the holiday season worrying about Trump. "Listen, he makes lots and lots and lots of noise," she acknowledged (via the New York Post), adding, "He does this to keep you all in a panic."

This raised eyebrows, with many wondering if Goldberg secretly supports Trump. Even conservative talk show host Trish Regan questioned where the EGOT winner's loyalties truly lie during a January 2025 episode of "The Trish Regan Show" after Goldberg addressed Trump's mass deportations. "I don't know anybody in the world who wants to keep the criminals," she proclaimed. Regan, in turn, wondered whether the "Color Purple" star was changing her tune to keep her job, or at least to secure herself a future where pro-Trump media reigns supreme.

One could argue that these were isolated incidents, but then Goldberg added further fuel to the fire when she appeared to condone DOGE's dismantling of the Department of Education, reasoning, "Maybe that is a good thing," on an April 2025 episode of "The View" (via Instagram). "Maybe it will force us to make sure that our kids actually get what they need." Some conservatives seemed quite pleased, with one writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Who gave Whoopie [sic] the red pill this morning? Trump should run a commercial on this ASAP."