Anne Hathaway Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors With Tuned Up Look At 2025 Met Gala
Anne Hathaway faced plastic surgery rumors after her April 2025 appearance at a New York fashion show, and her Met Gala look is doing nothing to dispel those rumors. She appeared almost unrecognizable at first with her hair in a high ponytail and a completely smooth face. People on social media definitely took notice. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "That face pulled so tight." Another said, "it's breaking my heart that Anne Hathaway finally did something to her beautiful face."
Theories as to what work Hathaway has had done on her face include Botox, a nose job, and jaw fillers. Her forehead certainly does seem particularly wrinkle free at the Met Gala, though Hathaway is known for taking good care of her skin. Or perhaps her ponytail was pulled so tight it kept her face taut?
Despite the actor never having confirmed having had cosmetic surgery, not everyone is buying it, even before her Met Gala appearance added fuel to the fire. "Her work is so good that most people wouldn't be able to detect it, which is what cosmetic surgery should be like," one person wrote on X.
Anne Hathaway's Met Gala outfit divided critics
Whatever she has (or hasn't) had done to her face, plenty of people thought that Anne Hathaway's Met Gala outfit looked fantastic; Hathaway's fashion sense has pretty much always been great. The 2025 Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with an exhibit that highlights "Black dandyism," via Vogue.
Hathaway's custom-tailored Carolina Herrera look with a white button-down shirt and a sparkly striped black and white skirt paid homage to famous fashion editor André Leon Talley, who sadly passed away in 2022. Talley once said, "It is a moral code to dress well. Whatever your budget — you can wear a white shirt, and be well dressed," per Town and Country Magazine. She finished the look with a statement necklace that would have made her character in "Ocean's 8" jealous.
But not everyone was a fan. One critic on X wrote, "Anne Hathaway's stylist needs to apologize publicly." And another said, "I see the vision, but it feels lacking."