Anne Hathaway Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors With Tuned Up Look At 2025 Met Gala

Anne Hathaway faced plastic surgery rumors after her April 2025 appearance at a New York fashion show, and her Met Gala look is doing nothing to dispel those rumors. She appeared almost unrecognizable at first with her hair in a high ponytail and a completely smooth face. People on social media definitely took notice. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "That face pulled so tight." Another said, "it's breaking my heart that Anne Hathaway finally did something to her beautiful face."

Theories as to what work Hathaway has had done on her face include Botox, a nose job, and jaw fillers. Her forehead certainly does seem particularly wrinkle free at the Met Gala, though Hathaway is known for taking good care of her skin. Or perhaps her ponytail was pulled so tight it kept her face taut?

Despite the actor never having confirmed having had cosmetic surgery, not everyone is buying it, even before her Met Gala appearance added fuel to the fire. "Her work is so good that most people wouldn't be able to detect it, which is what cosmetic surgery should be like," one person wrote on X.