Sydney Sweeney Seemingly Puts Nail In The Coffin Of Age Gap Romance At 2025 Met Gala

"Madame Web" star Sydney Sweeney served up a stunning look at the 2025 Met Gala. In the process, however, the actress also seems to have put the final nail in the coffin of her age-gap romance with film producer Jonathan Davino.

Following reports that the couple had ended their engagement, Sweeney rolled up to the Met Gala alone — all but confirming that she and Davino were among the celebrity couples who have called it quits in 2025. Sweeney and Davino became an item in 2018 and were engaged in 2022. By March 2025, though, reports were claiming that Sweeney had called things off, with an anonymous source telling Us Weekly at the time, "They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it," the insider claims. "Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."

Us Weekly's source also claimed that Sweeney's busy work schedule was the main point of contention between the actress and Davino. This was corroborated in a report posted by People a few days later, with a source telling that outlet that Sweeney simply wanted to focus on her career. "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," People's source said, adding, "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."