Sydney Sweeney Seemingly Puts Nail In The Coffin Of Age Gap Romance At 2025 Met Gala
"Madame Web" star Sydney Sweeney served up a stunning look at the 2025 Met Gala. In the process, however, the actress also seems to have put the final nail in the coffin of her age-gap romance with film producer Jonathan Davino.
Following reports that the couple had ended their engagement, Sweeney rolled up to the Met Gala alone — all but confirming that she and Davino were among the celebrity couples who have called it quits in 2025. Sweeney and Davino became an item in 2018 and were engaged in 2022. By March 2025, though, reports were claiming that Sweeney had called things off, with an anonymous source telling Us Weekly at the time, "They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it," the insider claims. "Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."
Us Weekly's source also claimed that Sweeney's busy work schedule was the main point of contention between the actress and Davino. This was corroborated in a report posted by People a few days later, with a source telling that outlet that Sweeney simply wanted to focus on her career. "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," People's source said, adding, "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."
There had been signs that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's romance was in trouble
There had been some signs that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino weren't going to last, including the 14-year age gap between the two Hollywood pros. However, according to the source who spoke with People in March 2025, any bad blood between Sweeney and Davino is minimal. As we previously mentioned, it seems their engagement ended due to a difference in priorities, not because the two don't care about each other. "She's not ready to settle down," the source said, adding, "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."
That being said, Sweeney's relationship with Davino was apparently showing signs of trouble long before the "Euphoria" star made the decision to call off their wedding. As an insider told People in a separate March 2025 report, "things have been rocky [between Sweeney and Davino] for a long time." Even so, the exes definitely seem to be maintaining a sense of cordiality — which is unsurprising, given that Sweeney described her now-ex-fiancé as her "best friend" in a late-2024 interview with Glamour. In early April 2025, shortly after the news broke that the engagement was off, Sweeney and Davino were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles. Apparently, though, a far more high-profile outing like the Met Gala was off the table for the former couple.