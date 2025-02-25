All The Signs Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Aren't Going To Last

Sydney Sweeney has a lot going for her right now, from major upcoming movies like "The Housemaid" to Season 3 of the hit HBO series "Euphoria." She also has a wedding to plan with fiancé Jonathan Davino... maybe. The couple, who have a 13-year age gap, have been engaged since March 2022 and together since 2018. While Sydney and Davino haven't hit the five-year engagement mark, they are well on their way to reenacting the 2012 rom-com of the same name.

Advertisement

Per TMZ, Sweeney and Davino have pushed back their wedding, which was supposed to be in May 2025, and now it's unknown when their nuptials will be taking place. The couple is super private, so it's doubtful Sweeney will publicly address their decision — and Davino seems to be off the grid when it comes to social media.

It's likely because of Davino's aloofness that people started believing pretty much whatever was posted online about him — which Sweeney finally debunked in a 2023 Glamour UK interview. She explained that he doesn't own a restaurant. "I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company," she told the outlet. "He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We've been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'" Sweeney's been in the public eye long enough to know that more rumors will probably spread now about her engagement, unless she explains what exactly is going on with her relationship.

Advertisement