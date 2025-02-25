All The Signs Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Aren't Going To Last
Sydney Sweeney has a lot going for her right now, from major upcoming movies like "The Housemaid" to Season 3 of the hit HBO series "Euphoria." She also has a wedding to plan with fiancé Jonathan Davino... maybe. The couple, who have a 13-year age gap, have been engaged since March 2022 and together since 2018. While Sydney and Davino haven't hit the five-year engagement mark, they are well on their way to reenacting the 2012 rom-com of the same name.
Per TMZ, Sweeney and Davino have pushed back their wedding, which was supposed to be in May 2025, and now it's unknown when their nuptials will be taking place. The couple is super private, so it's doubtful Sweeney will publicly address their decision — and Davino seems to be off the grid when it comes to social media.
It's likely because of Davino's aloofness that people started believing pretty much whatever was posted online about him — which Sweeney finally debunked in a 2023 Glamour UK interview. She explained that he doesn't own a restaurant. "I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company," she told the outlet. "He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We've been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'" Sweeney's been in the public eye long enough to know that more rumors will probably spread now about her engagement, unless she explains what exactly is going on with her relationship.
Their wedding has been postponed for a weird reason
Sources told TMZ that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have pushed back their wedding indefinitely because of their busy schedules. While that in and of itself isn't too hard to imagine, it is a little bizarre that a couple in love — with Sweeney at the top of her game — can't set aside a little bit of time to actually get married. It comes across like their careers are more important than their relationship, which, if that is the case, is never great for a couple's longevity.
A big part of a relationship is making sacrifices for the good of the union, but if Sweeney doesn't seem to care about that and continues to take on role after role with no break in between, then that looks like she values her job much more than she does her relationship. Back in December 2023, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."
There've been rumors of infidelity
During the press tour for Sydney Sweeney's rom-com with Glen Powell, "Anyone But You," the co-stars had the internet convinced they were secretly dating, thanks to flirty posts on social media and cute interactions during interviews. The rumors intensified after Powell and his long-term girlfriend, Gigi Paris, broke up. However, The List spoke with a body language expert who said Sweeney and Powell were just really great actors, and that their chemistry wasn't actually real. It turns out Sweeney was at least partly the reason the rumors took off and flourished as much as they did.
She and Jonathan Davino actually produced the movie together through Sweeney's Fifty-Fifty Films production company, and the actress shared during her "SNL" monologue in March 2024 that Davino was in on everything that was happening surrounding the Sweeney and Powell gossip. "The craziest rumor I've seen is that while I was filming 'Anyone But You,' I was having an affair with my co-star, Glen Powell. That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot," she said. Sweeney then called Davino "the man of [her] dreams" and said that they were still a happy couple.
Even if the cheating rumors were false, just the idea alone could be enough to drive a wedge between two people if either had any doubts about the other person.
They have a large age gap
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have a 13-year age gap — the "Euphoria" actress was born in 1997 and Davino was born in 1983. While age is just a number, it can be a red flag in Sweeney and Davino's relationship.
According to a study the Journal of Population Economics published in 2019, there is actually an ideal age gap based on research. The report found that couples with a bigger age difference have a greater chance of getting divorced than couples who are closer in age. The best age gap, per the study's findings, ranges from zero to three years, max. Obviously, Sweeney and Davino are a little bit over that amount.
Just because a couple has a large age range doesn't mean they are doomed to fail, but the research did find lovebirds who are going through similar life stages tend to be more satisfied in their marriage.