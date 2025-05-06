Kamala Harris Hangs Up Her Pantsuit For 2025 Met Gala & We Bet Trump Is Fuming
The only thing that might be rarer than the sighting of Kamala Harris not wearing pantsuits is seeing the former vice president at the Met Gala. But Harris shocked the internet when she posted a picture of her 2025 outfit for the ceremony, which revealed that she'd be a part of the fashion show's festivities. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Harris showed that she traded her typical pants and jacket combo for a long black and white gown, with the black part of the dress taking up most of the outfit's color. Sporting a black scarf and green earrings that matched the rings on her fingers, Harris was the epitome of elegance. The black on Harris' dress is also appropriate considering the tremendous shade she's throwing at President Donald Trump just by being at the star-studded event.
OMG KAMALA HARRISSSSSS ❤️🔥#MetGala2025
📸: Cameron Smith pic.twitter.com/Zs9UwoeR12
— best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) May 5, 2025
Whether intentional or not on Harris' part, Trump's ego might end up a little sore watching his political rival living her best life at one of the few places he doesn't have access to, even as president. Prolific editor Anna Wintour is the gatekeeper to the Met Gala, deciding what (and who) is allowed at the party. After his last visit to the Met Gala in 2012, Trump was forever banned from the event, and it appears he hasn't been able to get back in Wintour's good graces since. And that's a fact that Harris' appearance must've been a painful reminder of.
Why Kamala Harris might never be invited to another Met Gala again
Thanks to her Met Gala debut, Kamala Harris had the internet buzzing almost as much as she did when she ran for president. Most of the responses she's received have been as glowing as her outfit. "Listen, she looks great in suits, but she DEMOLISHES in dresses," one poster said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Beautiful.......that's how you make a statement," another poster added. However, it might've helped President Donald Trump sleep easier to know that not everyone was as welcoming to Harris's presence. Reports alleged that she overwhelmed the event's staff by showing up with an entourage of Secret Service security guards.
An insider asserted that they feared her company would risk cramping everyone's style and distract from the immersion Met Galas are known for. "They don't want entourages, they want elegance. Having a swarm of agents inside the exhibit space ruins the fantasy," the source told insider Rob Schuter. What makes matters worse is that most celebrities aren't allowed to bring their own private security teams with them to the event. With all this in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Anna Wintour scratched Harris' name off the attendance list for future Met Galas.