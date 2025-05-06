Bradley Cooper's No-Show At 2025 Met Gala With Gigi Hadid Confirms What We Suspected
Through the days of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's complete relationship timeline, it was never truly confirmed if the duo were indeed the real deal as a couple. That is, until the model posted a carousel of photos celebrating her 30th birthday. In the eyes of the world wide web, they became officially official when, nestled in amongst the images she posted to Instagram on May 3, 2025, there was a snap of her holding on to Cooper's face as they shared an intimate kiss.
The hard launch sparked a brutal internet war over their age gap (she's 30, he's 50), but even more speculation came up when Hadid hit the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala sans the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor. Folks thought that since the relationship was confirmed, the two would be eager to share the spotlight together at a fancy event.
However, when Hadid showed up dripping in gold fabric adorned with clear crystals, in a vintage-looking gown by designer Zelda Wynn Valdez, her accessory was a pair of dangling earrings, and not a tuxedoed Cooper. She was stunning and sparkling, definitely not a member of the worst-dressed list at the Met Gala, and she posed solo as the cameras snapped away. And we're thinking that's exactly what she wanted — another night where the focus was solely on her.
Hadid may not like sharing the spotlight
When she's in official strut mode on the catwalk, Gigi Hadid isn't sharing the spotlight with anyone other than a set of clothes. Rarely, if ever, does she walk hand-in-hand with a fellow fashion walker. And it seems as if she likes that solo attention. When her official boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, didn't accompany her to the 2025 Met Gala, it gave the Versace model the opportunity to be photographed and admired all on her own.
It's actually not the first time Hadid had a moment and kept it to herself. In 2024, while she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in front of a crowd, Cooper was at home watching TV. Hadid had the whole bra-wearing night to herself, without having to worry about the cameras floating away from her angel wings to flash on Cooper in the audience — an inevitability, given his famous Hollywood career.
If the last few years are anything to go by, the only time Hadid is willing to share a camera lens with Cooper is when the paparazzi catch them together on the street. Or when she's sneaking a photo on her Instagram page, where she can get 2.4 million likes for the effort.