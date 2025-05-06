Bradley Cooper's No-Show At 2025 Met Gala With Gigi Hadid Confirms What We Suspected

Through the days of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's complete relationship timeline, it was never truly confirmed if the duo were indeed the real deal as a couple. That is, until the model posted a carousel of photos celebrating her 30th birthday. In the eyes of the world wide web, they became officially official when, nestled in amongst the images she posted to Instagram on May 3, 2025, there was a snap of her holding on to Cooper's face as they shared an intimate kiss.

The hard launch sparked a brutal internet war over their age gap (she's 30, he's 50), but even more speculation came up when Hadid hit the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala sans the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor. Folks thought that since the relationship was confirmed, the two would be eager to share the spotlight together at a fancy event.

However, when Hadid showed up dripping in gold fabric adorned with clear crystals, in a vintage-looking gown by designer Zelda Wynn Valdez, her accessory was a pair of dangling earrings, and not a tuxedoed Cooper. She was stunning and sparkling, definitely not a member of the worst-dressed list at the Met Gala, and she posed solo as the cameras snapped away. And we're thinking that's exactly what she wanted — another night where the focus was solely on her.