Justin Trudeau's Most Inappropriate Look Is A Scandal He'll Never Live Down

Over the years, there have been countless shocking Justin Trudeau moments that we haven't been able to look past. However, most of them pale in comparison to his brownface controversy. In September 2019, TIME shared a photo of the former Canadian prime minister wearing a turban and robes with a face covered in brown paint, while dressed up as Aladdin for a 2001 "Arabian Nights" gala. The offensive photo was snapped when Trudeau was a private school teacher just a few years before he entered the political arena. The politician notably gave the outlet the green light to publish the shot because he believed the world needed to see it. The article also featured a snap of Trudeau donning blackface to sing Jamaican folk song "Day-O" at his high school talent show. Shortly after it initially went live, Global News published yet another pic of the then-PM with blackface makeup that apparently extended all the way down to his arms.

Around the same time, Trudeau expressed his regret about his past choices to reporters. Additionally, the politician conceded that although he didn't see his actions as racist at the time, he had since had a change of perspective. Trudeau offered another public apology shortly afterward, where he admitted that he "deeply regretted" his past choices and acknowledged the racist roots of blackface (via YouTube). "I didn't understand how hurtful this is to people who live with discrimination every single day," Trudeau confessed, per NPR. Surprisingly, the former PM also claimed that he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of additional photos of him with racially insensitive makeup since he could not remember when the existing controversial snaps were taken.