Justin Trudeau's Most Shocking Moments We Can't Look Past

Justin Trudeau rode into power as Canadian prime minister on a tidal wave of popularity in 2015, winning in a landslide. However, he figuratively slunk out the back door a decade later after decidedly awkward moments, scandals, hollow promises, and plummeting approval ratings forced his resignation.

Initially, Trudeau was the golden boy of politics. With his perfectly coiffed, thick mane of hair, chiseled jawline, and piercing blue eyes, he's undoubtedly good-looking. Melania Trump certainly appeared to have her sights set on Trudeau during a G7 snore-fest in 2019. She was caught on camera seemingly going in for a loving kiss while Donald Trump ignored her as usual. Rumors of an affair between Melania and Trudeau sprung up but were quickly laughed off because why would Melania go out for "surf and turf" at Smoke's Poutinerie when she has Big Macs and Fox News at Mar-a-Lago?

Still, problematic prime ministerial sexual objectification aside, initially, Trudeau was a breath of fresh air and, per his website, "[committed] to make Canada a place where everyone has the opportunities they need to thrive." Unfortunately, Trudeau never even came close to fulfilling his vow, leaving the Great White North drowning in debt and citizens seriously doubting his ability to stave off a trade war with its rambunctious southern neighbor. True to form, Trump's ego blasted into overdrive as he took credit for Trudeau's resignation — ignoring the multitude of other factors, including these most shocking moments of the 23rd prime minister.