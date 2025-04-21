Justin Trudeau's Most Shocking Moments We Can't Look Past
Justin Trudeau rode into power as Canadian prime minister on a tidal wave of popularity in 2015, winning in a landslide. However, he figuratively slunk out the back door a decade later after decidedly awkward moments, scandals, hollow promises, and plummeting approval ratings forced his resignation.
Initially, Trudeau was the golden boy of politics. With his perfectly coiffed, thick mane of hair, chiseled jawline, and piercing blue eyes, he's undoubtedly good-looking. Melania Trump certainly appeared to have her sights set on Trudeau during a G7 snore-fest in 2019. She was caught on camera seemingly going in for a loving kiss while Donald Trump ignored her as usual. Rumors of an affair between Melania and Trudeau sprung up but were quickly laughed off because why would Melania go out for "surf and turf" at Smoke's Poutinerie when she has Big Macs and Fox News at Mar-a-Lago?
Still, problematic prime ministerial sexual objectification aside, initially, Trudeau was a breath of fresh air and, per his website, "[committed] to make Canada a place where everyone has the opportunities they need to thrive." Unfortunately, Trudeau never even came close to fulfilling his vow, leaving the Great White North drowning in debt and citizens seriously doubting his ability to stave off a trade war with its rambunctious southern neighbor. True to form, Trump's ego blasted into overdrive as he took credit for Trudeau's resignation — ignoring the multitude of other factors, including these most shocking moments of the 23rd prime minister.
Trudeau's blackface and brownface disgrace
Justin Trudeau shocked many when it was revealed that he had donned brownface for an Arabian Nights-themed party as a West Point Grey Academy teacher. The pic of him in dark brown makeup, grinning with a turban on his head, was published (with his consent) in the school's 2000-2001 yearbook. Time unearthed the photo midway through the 2019 Canadian federal election campaign, wiping the grin off Trudeau's face and causing more than a few headaches. "It shows Trudeau, then the 29-year-old son of the late former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands completely darkened," Time wrote of the photo.
But wait! There's more! Trudeau also performed "Banana Boat (Day-O)," a Jamaican folk song made famous by Harry Belafonte, in blackface as a student. "What I did, the choices I made, hurt people who thought I was an ally," a seemingly earnest and contrite Trudeau told reporters in September 2019. "I didn't understand how hurtful this is to people who have to live with discrimination every single day. I have always acknowledged that I come from a place of privilege, but I now need to acknowledge that comes with a massive blind spot."
Trudeau's Bollywood blunders
Justin Trudeau issued a sheepish mea culpa when his blackface past resurfaced. He claimed he didn't know better then but did now. However, many questioned that last part after Justin went from problematic minstrelsy to cultural appropriation during a September 2023 trip to India. Justin's now ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and their kids were also along for the stereotypical sartorial-style ride, and what a ride it was.
Social media had a field day. "To put it in perspective, no one dresses this much in India, not even in Bollywood," a detractor posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Canadians are signing a letter of apology to the people of #India here: http://WereSorryIndia.com. Justin Trudeau's behaviour does not reflect our values or our respect for the people and culture of India!" Rebel News announced on X. Another wrote, "Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood."
Per the BBC, the Trudeaus really did go all out. They were decked to the nines to visit Mahatma Gandhi's old ashram in Gujarat, followed by a pilgrimage to the Akshardham temple in New Delhi. Next was a trip to the Golden Temple in Punjab, where the family's resplendent glittering garb managed to almost out-gleam the temple itself. Saving the best for last, the Trudeaus wore imposing and elaborate outfits usually only seen in over-the-top Bollywood wedding scenes to meet with some of the industry's biggest stars in Mumbai, who all wore ... black suits. Embarrassing, much? "His sartorial sense — or the lack of it — has provided enough amusement to Indians," the BBC wrote.
Trudeau's Elbowgate uproar
Justin Trudeau was six months into his first term as prime minister when he became embroiled in what became known as Elbowgate. It kicked off in May 2016 when he lost his cool as a group of New Democratic Party MPs stood around chatting, blocking Conservative chief whip Gord Brown from getting past and allowing voting to commence on the physician-assisted dying bill.
So Trudeau leaped into action. He strode across the floor of the House of Commons, reportedly dropping the F-bomb before "manhandling" Brown and, accidentally, elbowing NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau in the chest. In a video of the incident from CBC News, she is seen recoiling in pain as Trudeau dragged Brown away before returning to his fellow liberals. Meanwhile, Brosseau informed her colleagues of what had happened before storming out. Chaos erupted. "What kind of man elbows a woman?" NDP leader Tom Mulcair screamed at Trudeau as he exited the room in pursuit of Brosseau. "It's pathetic! You're pathetic!"
Trudeau returned to a room of screaming politicians — a rare scenario for the Canadian House of Commons — before an examination of events began. "Physical force in this house is never permitted!" NDP House Leader Peter Julian charged (via The Guardian). "If anyone feels they were impacted by my actions, I completely apologize; it was not my intention to hurt anyone," an unusually sweaty and heated Trudeau declared. However, it was too little, too late, and #Elbowgate exploded onto social media and front pages nationwide.