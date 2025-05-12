You Won't Recognize The Trump Women In Throwback Photos

It's no secret that the women in the Trump family adhere to similar fashion standards. Bright tones of makeup? Check. Perfectly coiffed hair? Check. Glittery, shiny, and otherwise bedazzled dresses? Check, check, and check. The fact of the matter is that the Trump women tend to embrace all things glamorous in a larger-than-life sort of way. As The New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman once observed, "There is a certain kind of look that the women in Mr. Trump's closest orbit — his wife, daughters and daughters-in-law — all share ... It calls to mind a cross between a Miss America — or Miss Universe — pageant contestant and a Fox newscaster. It is the equivalent of the Palm Beach billionaire take on the trad wife."

Of course, not all of the women in the Trump family have embraced this look since day one. Years ago, many of them — including Marla Maples and Kimberly Guilfoyle — experimented with simpler styles. Some — like Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump — even dipped their toes into the more serious fashion of haute couture. Regardless of where they started out, most have since migrated toward the more elaborate world of Trumpian fashion. Even those that have stuck to their own personal style have significantly changed their posture toward Trump and his empire as time has gone on.