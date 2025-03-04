Lara Trump Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Lara Trump, as Eric Trump's wife, is very much in the public eye. This has, for better or worse, meant she's gotten a lot of attention on her looks over the years. Lara has had her share of makeup fails, but beyond simple slip ups with makeup, her changing looks over the years have raised the suspicion that she's had more permanent work done. The List spoke exclusively with Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California to get his thoughts on what Lara may have had done.

We gave him photos of Lara from 2015, 2020, and 2025, and there does seem to be a difference. Granted, no one looks exactly the same in photos from 10 years apart, but with Lara, there seem to be some differences that Dr. Reagan thinks may be attributable to plastic surgery.

Dr. Reagan was fairly confident that Lara hadn't had a facelift given that she's in her early 40s, but he did note that there was extra fullness in her face. "The picture [from 2015], we can see some hollowness in her lower eyelids, along with more angular features in her jawline and her cheeks appear to be flat." But then when you compare it to her in 2020, there's a noticeable contrast. It "shows a softer, rounder facial appearance, suggesting that she may have had volume added."

