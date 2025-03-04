Lara Trump Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Lara Trump, as Eric Trump's wife, is very much in the public eye. This has, for better or worse, meant she's gotten a lot of attention on her looks over the years. Lara has had her share of makeup fails, but beyond simple slip ups with makeup, her changing looks over the years have raised the suspicion that she's had more permanent work done. The List spoke exclusively with Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California to get his thoughts on what Lara may have had done.
We gave him photos of Lara from 2015, 2020, and 2025, and there does seem to be a difference. Granted, no one looks exactly the same in photos from 10 years apart, but with Lara, there seem to be some differences that Dr. Reagan thinks may be attributable to plastic surgery.
Dr. Reagan was fairly confident that Lara hadn't had a facelift given that she's in her early 40s, but he did note that there was extra fullness in her face. "The picture [from 2015], we can see some hollowness in her lower eyelids, along with more angular features in her jawline and her cheeks appear to be flat." But then when you compare it to her in 2020, there's a noticeable contrast. It "shows a softer, rounder facial appearance, suggesting that she may have had volume added."
Lara Trump may have had fillers of some kind
Weight changes could impact the shape of her face, making it fuller. However, if you've followed Lara's fitness transformation over the years, it seems unlikely that's the case. "It does appear that some added volume is present, which can contribute to a more youthful appearance," Dr. Brian Reagan told us. And if that volume didn't come from weight gain, it seems that it may have been done by a doctor.
Of course, it's not clear for certain that Lara has had fillers, and if she has, what type of filler she has had. However, there are a couple of options that Dr. Reagan explained. "When it comes to facial volume restoration, our own fat is the best option as it provides a more natural and long-lasting result. While [dermal] fillers can be effective, excessive use may lead to an unnatural look if not placed correctly."
Dermal fillers are basically a gel that's injected into the face, while a fat transfer is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, surgically removing fat from one part of the body and putting it into your face. Fillers have a quicker recovery time and are cheaper, though dermal fillers do have some risks along with benefits. Lara's hardly the first Trump family member who we think have had plastic surgery. Pretty much all of Donald Trump's oldest children, including Lara's husband Eric and Donald Trump Jr., have been rumored to have gone under the knife.