Marla Maples' Gorgeous Style Transformation After Divorcing Donald Trump

In many ways, Donald Trump and Marla Maples were an unlikely match. She was a Georgia girl with a Southern Baptist background. He was still married to his now ex-wife Ivana Trump. Despite this, the couple embarked on the romantic affair that would eventually break up Donald's marriage. Speaking about this on ABC News' "Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris" podcast, Maples admitted, "Do I wish more than anything that we could have had this relationship after the divorce papers were signed? Absolutely. With all my heart ... But it didn't happen that way. Everything had to happen in the way that it did to bring us to where we are now" (via People).

At first, things between Maples and Trump went swimmingly. They welcomed a daughter, Tiffany Trump, in October 1993, and tied the knot just weeks later. As much as Maples originally believed in this relationship, however, it didn't take long for there to be trouble in paradise. She and Trump were very different people, and their marriage disintegrated. As Maples told The Telegraph in 1999, the relationship "was built on an illusion. I thought that I could change him. But he won't change" (via New York Post). That same year, the couple got a divorce, and Maples set out on a quest to find out who she was outside of her marriage. She embarked on a post-separation fashion transformation that would establish her as one of the best-dressed women of the American elite.