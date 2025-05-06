Carrie Underwood's Most Outdated American Idol Look Yet Is Not The Flex She Thinks It Is

Whoever keeps reassuring Carrie Underwood that her latest outfit on "American Idol" is amazing, quit lying to that poor woman! The country star was clearly feeling herself in her latest look, bombarding her Instagram — both feed and story — with picture after picture of the same tacky, floor-length dress. The bizarre pattern looks like she just thrifted a rug from someone's great aunt's house that hadn't been updated since 1974, then repurposed it into an outfit. Underwood tagged the designer, For The Stars Fashion House, on Instagram in one of her many posts from the night.

While she looks great in the body-hugging ensemble, the design of the dress spoils everything. The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker posted a whopping seven shots to her Instagram feed of herself proudly wearing the dress in question (yes, we counted). Some snapshots are selfies, either by herself or with co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, while others were portrait shots for "American Idol." There's even a video of her "gettin' revenge" with fellow country icon Miranda Lambert while rocking the dress. It's great that Underwood felt so confident, but there's such a thing as overkill.