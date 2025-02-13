Carrie Underwood Flashes Killer Legs In First Look Of Her Stint As American Idol Judge

Among all of the qualities which define her, many would agree that country music superstar Carrie Underwood's singing voice is the feature that stood out the most both when she was finding herself during her "American Idol" days and during her stunning transformation into the icon she is today. That isn't to say, however, that she lacks other features that set her apart from her contemporaries.

After years of carving her own path and cementing her legacy as a country legend, Carrie Underwood went back to where it all started with a hosting gig on the ABC revival of "American Idol" in 2025. During filming at the Hawaiian resort Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, all eyes were on Underwood, along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. However, some might also have been directed toward Underwood's sculpted legs, which looked especially tan to match their tropical environment in a post shared by Instagram user @lifeofcarls_. Shots of Underwood onstage with the other judges showed her toned gams peeking out from her ruffled coral and white dress. They also were on full display in photos of Underwood sitting down.

