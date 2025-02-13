Carrie Underwood Flashes Killer Legs In First Look Of Her Stint As American Idol Judge
Among all of the qualities which define her, many would agree that country music superstar Carrie Underwood's singing voice is the feature that stood out the most both when she was finding herself during her "American Idol" days and during her stunning transformation into the icon she is today. That isn't to say, however, that she lacks other features that set her apart from her contemporaries.
After years of carving her own path and cementing her legacy as a country legend, Carrie Underwood went back to where it all started with a hosting gig on the ABC revival of "American Idol" in 2025. During filming at the Hawaiian resort Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, all eyes were on Underwood, along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. However, some might also have been directed toward Underwood's sculpted legs, which looked especially tan to match their tropical environment in a post shared by Instagram user @lifeofcarls_. Shots of Underwood onstage with the other judges showed her toned gams peeking out from her ruffled coral and white dress. They also were on full display in photos of Underwood sitting down.
Her legs are the product of hard work
"Cowboy Casanova" artist Carrie Underwood's "American Idol" appearance at Disney's Aulani resort isn't the first time her flawless legs caught fans' attention. Her impressive limbs couldn't be contained during the 2024 Country Music Awards, and they also entered the spotlight on "Good Morning America" in August 2024, though they ultimately couldn't distract from the cheap denim and rhinestones she wore for her performance.
While her stunning stems could be, in part, a natural gift, Underwood showed hard work and dedication also goes into keeping them as impressive as possible. On February 4, 2025, she demonstrated her leg routine, which included various squat exercises, to promote her fitness app Fit52 in a video posted on her and the app's Instagram pages. "Friends don't let friends skip leg day," the post's caption reads. As evidenced by her enviable results and ability to execute her workouts with ease, Underwood obviously hasn't missed out on leg day in quite some time. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users agree. "OMG! Look at Carrie Underwood's legs!" one X user wrote. "That girl must be a workout beast!" Even if some of her actions have rubbed people the wrong way in recent years, some think her legs may stand out more than her most controversial moments. "Lawd those legs cannot be cancelled by anyone," another X user wrote.