Tragic Details About Anna Kendrick

The #MeToo movement played a major part in exposing the seedy underbelly of the entertainment industry and called out many of the key players who inflicted harm on those who worked under them. Anna Kendrick is among the many actors who have come forward about their uncomfortable experiences on set, although she has been slightly reserved when it comes to revealing the full extent of what she's been through. As she told The Guardian in October 2024, a scene from her 2023 directorial debut, "Woman of the Hour," was inspired by one of her own disturbing, real life experiences.

In the film, Kendrick's character Cheryl is auditioning for a role when she's asked if she would be willing to perform nude. She declines, and the casting director says in an almost reassuring tone while gesturing to her breasts, "Oh, I'm sure they're fine." Speaking to the outlet, the actor-turned-director said, "That is lifted verbatim from something that happened to me when I was 19." Kendrick became emotional during her interview, and though she didn't elaborate much further on the specific incident, she recalled how this wasn't the only time she was made to feel uneasy as an actor.

"I've had experiences where I found out there was a wardrobe change that the costume designer had been cagey about, likely because she felt her hands were tied," she continued. "It's like you can't get to the bottom of it: 'Wait — sorry — um, why would I be in a bathing suit in this scene?'" That said, Kendrick added that she's glad to see that the industry is making strides in the right direction to prevent similar occurrences.