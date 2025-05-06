You Won't See Sean 'Diddy' Combs In A Prison Jumpsuit During His Trial - What He'll Wear Instead
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Jury selection has begun in the trial for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. He was arrested in September 2024, and the allegations against Diddy include sexual assault and sex trafficking. Courtroom sketches from day one show that Diddy's feeling the stress of his legal issues, though what they notably didn't show was him in prison garb. Diddy's lawyers asked the judge if he could wear his own clothes for the trial, and they got the okay. But while he doesn't have to wear prison issued clothing, there are still some restrictions on what he's allowed to wear in court. He's allowed "up to five button down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces," per ABC 7 New York.
On the first day, he went with a white button down shirt under a dark sweater and gray pants. Opening arguments are scheduled for May 12, and the trial could last eight weeks, so our guess is that there will be some mixing and matching with Diddy's outfits. Cameras aren't allowed at Diddy's trial, so we'll have to rely on courtroom sketches to see what Diddy looks like and what he's wearing each day.
Diddy's trial look shows how far he's fallen
People on social media had thoughts about Diddy's first day trial look. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "Diddy coming to court dressed like Cosby was a choice." Another said that Diddy was, "looking a mess," via X.
The first day of Diddy's trial was on May 5; the first Monday in May, which is also when the Met Gala is held. Diddy's courtroom look was a far cry from his appearance at the 2023 Met Gala when he wore an elaborate all-black outfit custom made by his own fashion brand, Sean John.
Diddy's trial could be a star-studded affair of its own. There's a number of high profile celebs who could take the stand at Diddy's trial; he's been linked to the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, and more over his years in the music industry. Potential jurors were given a list of nearly 200 names, and asked if they knew anyone on the list — it reportedly included Michael B. Jordan and Kanye West. That list of names isn't people who will necessarily be at the trial; instead they seem to be those who are in some way connected to the arguments that are going to be made for or against Diddy. Diddy has maintained his innocence on the criminal charges against him. If he's found guilty of all charges, he could face life in prison.