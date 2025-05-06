You Won't See Sean 'Diddy' Combs In A Prison Jumpsuit During His Trial - What He'll Wear Instead

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Jury selection has begun in the trial for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. He was arrested in September 2024, and the allegations against Diddy include sexual assault and sex trafficking. Courtroom sketches from day one show that Diddy's feeling the stress of his legal issues, though what they notably didn't show was him in prison garb. Diddy's lawyers asked the judge if he could wear his own clothes for the trial, and they got the okay. But while he doesn't have to wear prison issued clothing, there are still some restrictions on what he's allowed to wear in court. He's allowed "up to five button down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces," per ABC 7 New York.

On the first day, he went with a white button down shirt under a dark sweater and gray pants. Opening arguments are scheduled for May 12, and the trial could last eight weeks, so our guess is that there will be some mixing and matching with Diddy's outfits. Cameras aren't allowed at Diddy's trial, so we'll have to rely on courtroom sketches to see what Diddy looks like and what he's wearing each day.