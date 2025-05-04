Diddy Trial: Celebs Who Could Take The Stand During Highly-Anticipated Legal Proceedings

Two notable names that might be dragged into court by either side of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial could be musician Jennifer Lopez and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. Lopez, who has had her fair share of controversial moments, dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001. During their time together, there was an incident involving gunfire at a club both she and Diddy were inside, with it being plausible that Diddy was the one who fired the weapon. With Diddy attempting to use blackmail to prove his innocence, his legal team is pushing to keep evidence from the club shooting out of court, per the Daily Mail. This means that Lopez will most likely have to take the stand, one way or the other, either to discuss their time together while dating or to clarify the events of that fateful evening in 1999.

Another name swirling around a separate case involving Diddy is NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to The Guardian, a woman in California filed a lawsuit against Diddy and Beckham Jr., claiming that she was forced into group sex while Diddy watched. Beckham Jr. wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that "There is absolutely no truth to those allegations." He goes on to claim he was not in the area at the time of the alleged assault. After an investigation by law enforcement in Contra Costa County, the claims filed in the suit were considered not to be plausible, giving Beckham Jr. a way out. As of this writing, the wide receiver is a free agent after the Miami Dolphins waived his contract in 2024.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).