The 2025 Met Gala Afterparty Was A Fashion Nightmare For Everyone There
We all know that the Met Gala is all about fashion. When the big event is over, many celebs are surely excited for the pressure of fashion's big night to finally be off. We can only imagine how much some stars want to trade their corsets in for sweatpants, step out of their high heels, and wash off all that makeup. Yet, most stars don't leave the Met Gala and head straight home to put their PJs on — no matter how much they may want to. Instead, Met Gala attendees often head to one of the event's myriad afterparties. Of course, the afterparties' fashion rules and dress code are not nearly as strict as what you should and shouldn't wear when you grace the Met steps earlier in the evening. That doesn't mean, however, that your second look of the night doesn't matter.
This year's Met Gala dress code was "Tailored for You," based on the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Plenty of attendees were dressed to impress, but the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Met Gala still managed to steal the spotlight in many cases. And the same was true at the afterparties. There were plenty of iconic fashion moments when stars abandoned their first looks of the night for their afterparty ensembles. Yet, there were just as many total style disasters. We've got some of our least favorite looks from this year's Met Gala afterparties — from badly bedazzled to totally topless.
Halle Bailey's Cinderella club wear ensemble didn't work
Just like she always does, Halle Bailey stunned in her bold Met Gala ensemble (pictured above). She repeated the wide, structural miniskirt look with a similar silhouette for a Met Gala afterparty. This time, however, it didn't work quite as well.
Halle Bailey attends a Met Gala after party pic.twitter.com/z2biwGMW0X
— Chlöe x Halle Now (@cxhnow) May 6, 2025
The extreme peplum on the Disney princess' afterparty minidress gave us total "Cinderella" vibes, but when paired with the fabric and sequins, it just felt like an odd outfit for a night at the club.
Dascha Polanco looked like a tinsel-covered Christmas tree
Dascha Polanco's Met Gala afterparty outfit was close to being a great look. Her mini suit dress with a funky detached collar and black tights wasn't just an adorable look — it was also on-theme for the gala. Paired with her stunning, glowy makeup and sleek, slicked-back hair, this could have been the perfect look for the afterparty. Unfortunately, the shiny tassels were a glitzy detail that totally derailed the outfit and made it look like her dress was shedding rhinestones. In this case, less definitely would have been more.
Bebe Rexha's hodgepodge of fits and textures was too much
After looking stunning in a Christian Siriano ensemble while making her Met Gala debut, Bebe Rexha attended the PUBLIC Hotel's Met Gala afterparty in a 'fit that wasn't our favorite.
Bebe Rexha's second #MetGala look ✨ pic.twitter.com/aYBndmB4lz
— Bebe Rexha Stan (@rxhstan) May 6, 2025
It's clear that Rexha took the tailoring aspect of the Met Gala's theme to heart in both her main outfit and the one for the afterparty. Her afterparty look played with tailoring with a corset top and big, oversized pants. Yet, the juxtaposition just didn't look right, and the accessories made this ensemble feel even more confused with the addition of a beret and fur wrap.
Shaboozey's everyday outfit was attempting to bust out of his suit
Shaboozey made quite the statement with his bold Met Gala look, and the ensemble he sported to the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party was just as daring. Unfortunately, despite its unique, artistic nature, this afterparty look didn't work. Shaboozey wore a magenta and white printed suit with a white shirt and pants that looked like jeans around the waistband and crotch area. Basically, it looked like his jeans were ripping out of his pants like the Hulk, and this wasn't our cup of tea.
Janelle Monáe's outfit was everything but the bra
We can always expect Janelle Monáe to deliver an amazing fashion moment, and she did just that at the Met Gala with her bold, artistic suit, bowler hat, and monocle. She made her look a two-parter at the PUBLIC Hotel afterparty, where she modified her ensemble to be much, much more revealing.
janelle monaé attends the #MetGala2025 afterparty INSANE pic.twitter.com/7RdzPDR0Bx
— ؘ (@cestprada) May 6, 2025
Monáe kept the hat and monocle but lost her shirt entirely. She said, "Anchors away!" with some anchor-shaped pasties paired with a mini skirt and jacket. Unfortunately, we just didn't understand why.
Julia Fox was a navy blue nightmare
Despite being a bona fide fashion girlie, Julia Fox has been one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025 so far. She further solidified this when she arrived at the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party in one very unique look. There was surely no shortage of fashion statements here. Baggy denim culottes with a low-rise waist that exposed a leather thong would have been enough to put any outfit over the top. But she paired it with tall boots and a sculptural, flower-adorned corset, which made for an overly chaotic statement.
Charli XCX looked like a Y2K starlet on laundry day
Just weeks after being one of the worst-dressed stars at Coachella 2025, Charli XCX has done it again with her afterparty ensemble. We can all get behind a little Y2K inspo, but this outfit is an early aughts overload.
The star wore a low-rise black maxi skirt with a barely buttoned button-down shirt and a funky bunched-up jacket. Her layered look already had too many conflicting elements, but she made matters worse by adding sunglasses and an odd oversized hat.
Georgina Chapman's dress was better suited for a high school dance
If you saw Georgina Chapman's dress for the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party and thought, "Isn't that what I wore to my 9th grade semi-formal?" you are definitely not alone. Her nude bedazzled knee-length dress paired with black accessories looked too basic for this occasion and reminded us of something we might have sported in our youth. This piece was way too safe for this event, and how she styled it just doubled down on its lack of statement.