The 2025 Met Gala Afterparty Was A Fashion Nightmare For Everyone There

We all know that the Met Gala is all about fashion. When the big event is over, many celebs are surely excited for the pressure of fashion's big night to finally be off. We can only imagine how much some stars want to trade their corsets in for sweatpants, step out of their high heels, and wash off all that makeup. Yet, most stars don't leave the Met Gala and head straight home to put their PJs on — no matter how much they may want to. Instead, Met Gala attendees often head to one of the event's myriad afterparties. Of course, the afterparties' fashion rules and dress code are not nearly as strict as what you should and shouldn't wear when you grace the Met steps earlier in the evening. That doesn't mean, however, that your second look of the night doesn't matter.

This year's Met Gala dress code was "Tailored for You," based on the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Plenty of attendees were dressed to impress, but the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Met Gala still managed to steal the spotlight in many cases. And the same was true at the afterparties. There were plenty of iconic fashion moments when stars abandoned their first looks of the night for their afterparty ensembles. Yet, there were just as many total style disasters. We've got some of our least favorite looks from this year's Met Gala afterparties — from badly bedazzled to totally topless.