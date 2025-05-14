Ginger Gaetz's Thoughts On 'Heroic' Donald & Melania Trump Romance Is Beyond Cringeworthy
We didn't take Ginger Luckey Gaetz for a hopeless romantic, but apparently we were mistaken. Ginger, who is married to Former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a moment between Donald and Melania Trump that Ginger dubbed one of the sweetest things she'd ever seen. The president and the first lady can be seen making their way to a helicopter when Melania stumbles. Donald swiftly catches her, Melania puts her arm around her husband, and the two walk on, arm in arm. "The way he caught her AND added in the sweetest squeeze," Ginger gushed. "Romance in the smallest, most heroic gestures." To be fair, Ginger is stuck with the likes of Matt Gaetz, who has proven himself to be the ultimate snowflake on numerous occasions, so perhaps she's just living vicariously through Melania.
The way he caught her AND added in the sweetest squeeze 🥹
Romance in the smallest, most heroic gestures 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/YYZvWp8zwi
— Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) February 26, 2025
Ginger's assertion that the moment was romantic and heroic irked netizens, with one pointing out, "How romantic is to cheat on her with a porn star and then use campaign money to hush it up? S**t, sorry forgot who I was talking to." Added another, "You kidding? She refuses to even kiss the predator on the lips. She loathes him." Others agreed it was an adorable moment, but whether the divisive politician was simply performing for the cameras is still a valid question.
In 2020, Melania's former friend and aide, Stephanie Winston Wilkoff, informed the BBC's "Newsnight" that she believes the couple's marriage is "transactional" and that "perception for the Trumps is everything." Therefore, this so-called romantic gesture may have been for show. Moreover, Melania is well aware her husband allegedly cheated on her shortly after she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, so it's hard to believe that she sees anything that the president does as heroic.
The reality makes Ginger Gaetz's post all the more cringe
Ginger Luckey Gaetz's husband, Matt Gaetz, has had all his scandals laid bare for the world to see, but she's stood by her man, much like Melania Trump did during Donald Trump's many court trials. Except, the former model actually put some physical distance between herself and her husband. Melania never attended any of his New York fraud trial court dates and rarely made an appearance on the 2024 campaign trail either. As she readied herself to take on the role of first lady for the second time, Melania hinted during a Fox News interview that simply being her husband's arm candy wasn't going to cut it.
Likewise, moving into the White House in 2017 wasn't exactly a walk in the park either. "I didn't have much support," the first lady admitted. It's not clear whether she was including her husband, but Melania notably added, "Maybe some people, they see me as just the wife of the president. But I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts [...] I don't always agree what my husband is saying or doing, and that's OK."
If we had to guess from her tone, Donald definitely doesn't make it onto Melania's list of heroes. Ginger and Matt Gaetz have been dubbed one of the most out of touch political couples in Trump's inner circle, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she considers the Trumps the ultimate example of a loving couple. Ginger might be wise to take a page from Melania's book and put some distance between herself and her disgraced hubby, however, especially given the serious allegations of sexual misconduct against the former rep.