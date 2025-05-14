Ginger Gaetz's Thoughts On 'Heroic' Donald & Melania Trump Romance Is Beyond Cringeworthy

We didn't take Ginger Luckey Gaetz for a hopeless romantic, but apparently we were mistaken. Ginger, who is married to Former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a moment between Donald and Melania Trump that Ginger dubbed one of the sweetest things she'd ever seen. The president and the first lady can be seen making their way to a helicopter when Melania stumbles. Donald swiftly catches her, Melania puts her arm around her husband, and the two walk on, arm in arm. "The way he caught her AND added in the sweetest squeeze," Ginger gushed. "Romance in the smallest, most heroic gestures." To be fair, Ginger is stuck with the likes of Matt Gaetz, who has proven himself to be the ultimate snowflake on numerous occasions, so perhaps she's just living vicariously through Melania.

The way he caught her AND added in the sweetest squeeze 🥹 Romance in the smallest, most heroic gestures 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/YYZvWp8zwi — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) February 26, 2025

Ginger's assertion that the moment was romantic and heroic irked netizens, with one pointing out, "How romantic is to cheat on her with a porn star and then use campaign money to hush it up? S**t, sorry forgot who I was talking to." Added another, "You kidding? She refuses to even kiss the predator on the lips. She loathes him." Others agreed it was an adorable moment, but whether the divisive politician was simply performing for the cameras is still a valid question.

In 2020, Melania's former friend and aide, Stephanie Winston Wilkoff, informed the BBC's "Newsnight" that she believes the couple's marriage is "transactional" and that "perception for the Trumps is everything." Therefore, this so-called romantic gesture may have been for show. Moreover, Melania is well aware her husband allegedly cheated on her shortly after she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, so it's hard to believe that she sees anything that the president does as heroic.