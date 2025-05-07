Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Style Cue From Karoline Leavitt In Leg-Bearing Grandma Chic Look (With A Twist)
As she prepares to begin her new role in Donald Trump's administration, Kimberly Guilfoyle may be revamping her wardrobe for the occasion. They say you should "dress for the job you want." And, unless Guilfoyle's dream job is "sorority president on pledge night in 2014," she seemingly hasn't been taking this advice. We have a feeling that Guilfoyle's ideal job title is something more along the lines of "professional Donald Trump spokesperson." So, it's only fitting that she may be starting to dress a bit more like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt — with her own Guilfoyle twist, of course.
On May 6, Guilfoyle was tagged in a photo on Instagram in honor of an important milestone in becoming the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. The post's caption read, "Congratulations @kimberlyguilfoyle on completing Ambassador School—a vital step toward your role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece. We look forward to your confirmation and contributions to deepening [the] U.S.-Greece partnership." And, while Guilfoyle's entire outfit isn't visible in the photo, it does seem that this is her latest attempt to class up her inappropriate style. Unfortunately, in true Leavitt fashion, this attempt fell short. Her little tweed suit looked a bit too old for her, and her apparent shot at making it more her style didn't work either.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's apparent style revamp isn't going so well
Karoline Leavitt has a tendency to dress way older than she is, which is why Kimberly Guilfoyle's old lady-ish printed suit reminded us of something Leavitt might wear. The difference here is that Guilfoyle also made sure to inject a bit of her own infamous style, ensuring that the skirt's hemline was very, very short.
This latest photo of Guilfoyle attempting to look a bit more professional comes just a month after she ditched her inappropriate style for a full frock, and it was somehow even worse. Loving formfitting, revealing outfits and half-heartedly attempting to make them look more appropriate for work events seems to be a trend among MAGA ladies as of late. As the final boss of scantily clad MAGA gals, it's no surprise that Guilfoyle may be having a particularly difficult time classing up her wardrobe. Still, an attempt is an attempt, so we're hoping that she succeeds in updating her style before she takes on her new role. Our advice? Get a stylist, and make sure that stylist's name is not Karoline Leavitt.