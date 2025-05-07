Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Style Cue From Karoline Leavitt In Leg-Bearing Grandma Chic Look (With A Twist)

As she prepares to begin her new role in Donald Trump's administration, Kimberly Guilfoyle may be revamping her wardrobe for the occasion. They say you should "dress for the job you want." And, unless Guilfoyle's dream job is "sorority president on pledge night in 2014," she seemingly hasn't been taking this advice. We have a feeling that Guilfoyle's ideal job title is something more along the lines of "professional Donald Trump spokesperson." So, it's only fitting that she may be starting to dress a bit more like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt — with her own Guilfoyle twist, of course.

On May 6, Guilfoyle was tagged in a photo on Instagram in honor of an important milestone in becoming the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. The post's caption read, "Congratulations @kimberlyguilfoyle on completing Ambassador School—a vital step toward your role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece. We look forward to your confirmation and contributions to deepening [the] U.S.-Greece partnership." And, while Guilfoyle's entire outfit isn't visible in the photo, it does seem that this is her latest attempt to class up her inappropriate style. Unfortunately, in true Leavitt fashion, this attempt fell short. Her little tweed suit looked a bit too old for her, and her apparent shot at making it more her style didn't work either.