Kimberly Guilfoyle Ditches Inappropriate Style For Full Frock (& It's Somehow Worse)

We've been begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch her most frequent fashion mistakes, and it looks like she actually may have done it. Guilfoyle has a penchant for inappropriate style like no other; she often sports skin-tight ensembles, rocks short hemlines, and shows plenty of skin. Yet, in two photos she was recently tagged in on Instagram, it seems that she may be turning over a new leaf. The newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece was looking uncharacteristically covered up. And, against all the odds, this look might even be worse than her usual taste.

On April 7, Guilfoyle was tagged in two photos on Instagram by a friend. In the caption, the poster explained that she ran into Guilfoyle at a party, and even claimed that she was originally responsible for setting Guilfoyle up with her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. The photos showed Guilfoyle in a bubble gum pink mock neck dress. Although these photos didn't show the bottom of Guilfoyle's ensemble, she later posted a photo from the event herself to Instagram, which proved she hasn't completely abandoned her go-to style staples, as the dress was just as short as ever. Still, it was decidedly off-putting to see Guilfoyle so covered up on top.