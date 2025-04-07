Kimberly Guilfoyle Ditches Inappropriate Style For Full Frock (& It's Somehow Worse)
We've been begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch her most frequent fashion mistakes, and it looks like she actually may have done it. Guilfoyle has a penchant for inappropriate style like no other; she often sports skin-tight ensembles, rocks short hemlines, and shows plenty of skin. Yet, in two photos she was recently tagged in on Instagram, it seems that she may be turning over a new leaf. The newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece was looking uncharacteristically covered up. And, against all the odds, this look might even be worse than her usual taste.
On April 7, Guilfoyle was tagged in two photos on Instagram by a friend. In the caption, the poster explained that she ran into Guilfoyle at a party, and even claimed that she was originally responsible for setting Guilfoyle up with her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. The photos showed Guilfoyle in a bubble gum pink mock neck dress. Although these photos didn't show the bottom of Guilfoyle's ensemble, she later posted a photo from the event herself to Instagram, which proved she hasn't completely abandoned her go-to style staples, as the dress was just as short as ever. Still, it was decidedly off-putting to see Guilfoyle so covered up on top.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's apparent attempt at a new look fell flat
Kimberly Guilfoyle's latest ensemble didn't look like it fit in with the rest of her wardrobe. It looked more like one of press secretary Karoline Leavitt's pinked-out diva looks that scream White House Barbie (and not in a good way). Not only was the color something plucked straight from Barbie's dream house, but the neckline and the sleeves featured sequins that looked just plain tacky. Once again, it seems Guilfoyle's latest attempt to class up her inappropriate style was a total fail.
The more modest style on Guilfoyle was certainly welcome, but it still managed to be a flop. And it wasn't just the dress that made this look all wrong. She stuck to her usual out-of-date hairstyle with heavy extensions and the over-the-top, extra dramatic makeup she always dons. If this outfit is any indication, it's possible that Guilfoyle is ready to go in a new direction with her style. We're just hoping she can start entirely fresh: fresh-faced, fresh haircut, and totally refreshed closet.