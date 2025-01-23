Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest Attempt To Class Up Her Inappropriate Style Is A Total Fail
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to have caught wind of the reportedly humiliating reason Don Jr. ditched her — but her attempt at a fix is just as bad. For context, rumors have it that the first son broke up with her because her typically short, tight, and revealing outfits no longer fit the Trump image. And if her inauguration outfit is anything to go by, there might be some truth to these rumors.
The former Fox News host is known for her love for cut-out dresses divided in the middle and held together by bows. She wore this type of dress to her son Ronan Villency's prom, donned a pink version at the Spring Fling against addiction, and sported a red version at a Helping a Hero event.
However, for the inauguration, Guilfoyle ditched the inappropriate slit in the middle, kept the bows, and chose a longer dress — only to ruin it with a strapless style. Without proper support, the dress hung low, looked poorly shaped, and seemed extremely inappropriate given what everyone else was wearing. Once again, it's clear that Guilfoyle would be much better off trading trendy styles for timeless elegance.
Reports claim that GOP high-ups told Kimberly Guilfoyle to change her fashion choices
If Kimberly Guilfoyle is indeed changing her fashion choices, it's not entirely willingly — at least, according to People. "The tight dresses need to go, and she has been told that," their informant dished. The publication also reports that Don Jr. actually complained about Guilfoyle's fashion choices long before Bettina Anderson officially appeared on the scene: "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," the source said.
However, if the Trumps are trying to position Don Jr.'s new lady as an upgrade, it is unlikely to work, as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bettina Anderson have a lot more in common than anyone realized. They were both models, have similar party-girl reputations, and even seem to love the same clothing brands.
Bettina Anderson is also facing all the allegations of being a social climber that Guilfoyle endured for years, while the former attorney gets to move to Greece to advance her career. This is why "The View" host Alyssa Farah Griffin is of the opinion that Guilfoyle actually won the breakup: "I just want to give credit to my girl Kimberly Guilfoyle. This is winning a breakup. I'm sorry, I'm out here maybe playing checkers on a good day — she is playing chess."