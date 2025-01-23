Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest Attempt To Class Up Her Inappropriate Style Is A Total Fail

Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to have caught wind of the reportedly humiliating reason Don Jr. ditched her — but her attempt at a fix is just as bad. For context, rumors have it that the first son broke up with her because her typically short, tight, and revealing outfits no longer fit the Trump image. And if her inauguration outfit is anything to go by, there might be some truth to these rumors.

Advertisement

The former Fox News host is known for her love for cut-out dresses divided in the middle and held together by bows. She wore this type of dress to her son Ronan Villency's prom, donned a pink version at the Spring Fling against addiction, and sported a red version at a Helping a Hero event.

However, for the inauguration, Guilfoyle ditched the inappropriate slit in the middle, kept the bows, and chose a longer dress — only to ruin it with a strapless style. Without proper support, the dress hung low, looked poorly shaped, and seemed extremely inappropriate given what everyone else was wearing. Once again, it's clear that Guilfoyle would be much better off trading trendy styles for timeless elegance.

Advertisement