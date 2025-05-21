Strange Details About Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon, the daughter of personal trainer slash actor Carlos Leon and pop icon Madonna, was born in Los Angeles, California and raised in New York City. Upon graduating from La Guardia High School, Leon attended The University of Michigan, just like her mother had many years before. Leon reportedly paid for her own college tuition, telling Debi Mazar for Interview, "We don't get any handouts in my family." She also expressed that she'd grown up under her mother's strict supervision, and couldn't wait to be out on her own. "I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school,' Leon explained.

But college life was not exactly what Leon had imagined, at least not at her mom's alma mater in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "It was absolute torture," she revealed to The Cut, voicing her disdain for frat parties in particular. "So scary. Greek life is disgusting and should really be abolished." Leon was clearly from a different world and extremely unimpressed with some of her fellow students. "I couldn't get over the ignorance," she said. "I was just like, 'These b*tches are so basic I'm gonna die.'"

Leon stuck it out for a year before returning to New York to study dance at SUNY Purchase. The program was grueling, but Leon was up for the challenge. "You think that your body is not capable of something until you just have to do it," she told Vanity Fair.