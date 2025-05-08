Joe Biden Pinpoints Why He Lives In Trump's Head Rent-Free (& It Makes So Much Sense)
It's hard to imagine any U.S. president talking about a past president half as much as Donald Trump talks about Joe Biden. Many folks surely expected Trump to stop bringing up Biden's name and blaming him for the country's current direction once Biden left the White House. However, it has quickly become clear that, regardless of who the president is, Trump will take credit for whatever positive things happen and blame Biden for everything else. Putting ourselves in Biden's shoes, we can guess how aggravating this is for him. In reality, though, the former president has an interesting perspective on Trump's preoccupation with him, and he seems to be spot-on.
Former Pres. Biden to #TheView when asked why he is so frequently mentioned by Pres. Trump: "I beat him."
"I'm used to dealing with bullies," he adds. pic.twitter.com/0bQlCfQrMd
On May 8, 2025, Biden appeared on "The View," marking his second interview since his time as president ended. During his visit, cohost Joy Behar addressed the elephant in the room. "I've noticed that Trump can't stop talking about you. He's obsessed with you," Behar told Biden, who let out a laugh, per X, formerly known as Twitter.
She then dropped a shocking fact, even for those of us who have noticed just how much Trump talks about Biden. "As of late April, he's mentioned you and your family and your administration at least 580 times," she said. That's in the ballpark of 200 times per week. She had another interesting stat, adding, "At Trump's cabinet meeting last week, your name was invoked 52 times." So, what's the reason behind this? Biden said it simply and quietly: "I beat him."
Biden seemingly understands Trump's odd obsession better than we do
Joe Biden's explanation for why he lives rent-free in Donald Trump's mind certainly makes sense. After all, we all remember how Trump reacted to losing the 2020 election to Biden. After Biden told "The View" cohosts that this was the reason behind Trump's fixation on him, Joy Behar said, "And, that's it. He's just ticked off?" Biden responded with: "I'm used to dealing with bullies," per X.
Biden clearly has a different perspective on Trump than the rest of us do. Interestingly, when the pair had their post-election meetup just before Trump took over for his second term, he reportedly had praise for Biden behind closed doors. Biden told USA Today, "He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done. He talked about — he thought I was leaving with a good record."
Needless to say, this is a far cry from what Trump says about Biden in public, yet we all know that Trump is more than willing to twist the truth in his favor, and at least some of what Trump says about Biden is a lie. Therefore, it's possible that Trump isn't even being honest about his personal feelings toward Biden and Biden's presidency. If that is the case, though, we highly doubt that he'll ever make his true feelings known. We expect him to mention Biden and how horrible he thinks he is many, many times in the future.