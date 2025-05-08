Joe Biden Pinpoints Why He Lives In Trump's Head Rent-Free (& It Makes So Much Sense)

It's hard to imagine any U.S. president talking about a past president half as much as Donald Trump talks about Joe Biden. Many folks surely expected Trump to stop bringing up Biden's name and blaming him for the country's current direction once Biden left the White House. However, it has quickly become clear that, regardless of who the president is, Trump will take credit for whatever positive things happen and blame Biden for everything else. Putting ourselves in Biden's shoes, we can guess how aggravating this is for him. In reality, though, the former president has an interesting perspective on Trump's preoccupation with him, and he seems to be spot-on.

Former Pres. Biden to #TheView when asked why he is so frequently mentioned by Pres. Trump: "I beat him." "I'm used to dealing with bullies," he adds. pic.twitter.com/0bQlCfQrMd — The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025

On May 8, 2025, Biden appeared on "The View," marking his second interview since his time as president ended. During his visit, cohost Joy Behar addressed the elephant in the room. "I've noticed that Trump can't stop talking about you. He's obsessed with you," Behar told Biden, who let out a laugh, per X, formerly known as Twitter.

She then dropped a shocking fact, even for those of us who have noticed just how much Trump talks about Biden. "As of late April, he's mentioned you and your family and your administration at least 580 times," she said. That's in the ballpark of 200 times per week. She had another interesting stat, adding, "At Trump's cabinet meeting last week, your name was invoked 52 times." So, what's the reason behind this? Biden said it simply and quietly: "I beat him."