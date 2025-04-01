Karoline Leavitt Has A Bigger Age-Gap In Her Marriage Than Donald & Melania Trump

Karoline Leavitt's age is frequently mentioned since she holds the record for being the youngest White House press secretary at just 27 years old. She is living a busy life, balancing her demanding political role with being the mother of a young child. On July 10, 2024, Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, became parents when their son, Nicholas Robert, was born. Age is also a standout statistic in their romance since Riccio is 32 years older than Leavitt.

When compared with her boss, Donald Trump, Leavitt's marriage age gap looks even larger. While still significant, Donald is about 24 years older than Melania Trump. However, Donald's oldest child, Donald Trump Jr., is seven years younger than his stepmom, making the age gap between Donald and Melania look even bigger.

While a difference of over three decades is noteworthy on its own, comparisons like these also magnify the age gap between Riccio and Leavitt. As one poster observed on X (formerly Twitter), Riccio "was 50 when she graduated high school and will be 77 when their son graduates from high school." A commenter went a step further, noting, "Leavitt is closer in age to her newborn than her husband." Riccio was well into adulthood when Leavitt was born, and after seeing photos of them together, people make the awkward mistake of thinking Leavitt's husband is her dad. Things became further confused when Leavitt slipped up on Megyn Kelly's podcast in February 2025, calling Riccio "the best dad I could ever ask for" (although she meant as a parent to their son).

