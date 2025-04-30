Donald Trump's Joke About The Next Pope Is A Wild Look Into The Depths Of His Biggest Insecurity

After the stunning death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, many leaders and mourners came out to pay their respects. Some managed to do so with an air of deference and decorum. And then there's President Donald Trump. After Trump wore an inappropriate outfit to the funeral of Pope Francis that had much of the world turning on him, it was only a matter of time before Trump stepped in it again. Before heading to Michigan for a rally to celebrate his first 100 days in office, Trump spoke with Fox News about his ideas for who the next head of the Catholic Church should be. In an unsurprising answer, Trump said, "I'd like to be pope."

To make it apparent he was joking, Trump walked this answer back by advocating for "a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good." The cardinal Trump was most likely referring to was Timothy Dolan, who probably won't receive the white smoke signal from the papal conclave. For starters, he's not considered to be on the short list to succeed Pope Francis. But beyond that, there's yet to be a pope from the United States. Considering the seats Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump got for Pope Francis' funeral, it's incredibly unlikely any of the president's pleas will be listened to by the Vatican.