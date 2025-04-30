Donald Trump's Joke About The Next Pope Is A Wild Look Into The Depths Of His Biggest Insecurity
After the stunning death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, many leaders and mourners came out to pay their respects. Some managed to do so with an air of deference and decorum. And then there's President Donald Trump. After Trump wore an inappropriate outfit to the funeral of Pope Francis that had much of the world turning on him, it was only a matter of time before Trump stepped in it again. Before heading to Michigan for a rally to celebrate his first 100 days in office, Trump spoke with Fox News about his ideas for who the next head of the Catholic Church should be. In an unsurprising answer, Trump said, "I'd like to be pope."
To make it apparent he was joking, Trump walked this answer back by advocating for "a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good." The cardinal Trump was most likely referring to was Timothy Dolan, who probably won't receive the white smoke signal from the papal conclave. For starters, he's not considered to be on the short list to succeed Pope Francis. But beyond that, there's yet to be a pope from the United States. Considering the seats Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump got for Pope Francis' funeral, it's incredibly unlikely any of the president's pleas will be listened to by the Vatican.
Donald Trump's fragile ego keeps tripping him up
At the 100 day mark of his second presidential term, Donald Trump's ego is starting to pick at the loose threads of his (admittedly already frayed) social graces. Not only has Trump railed against late night television, suggesting he's not up for the next four years of being the butt of some jokes, but he's also started to use social media to promote his meltdowns. When U.S. District Judge James Boasberg temporarily blocked Trump's ability to deport Venezuelan migrants, Trump shot back on his own social media platform using all caps and several exclamation marks. The true hallmark of a leader who has everything under control — especially his ego.
However, it seems that he has once again set himself up for disappointment by even trying to joke about wanting to be pope. It's safe to imagine what sort of post Trump will make online when he is inevitably not chosen. A perfect example of what to expect comes from Trump's joint address to Congress, in which the president proved he's the ultimate cry baby. Hopefully he can manage to stay away from his phone or devices when the papal conclave delivers their final choice for the next pope.