Melania Trump's Leggy Military Celebration Outfit Was Downright Painful
Although Melania Trump is frequently away from the White House, when she's in Washington, D.C., she makes the most of her time. On May 8, 2025, the First Lady hosted multiple events in a single day: one for military wives and mothers and one to celebrate a new Barbara Bush stamp. As she and Donald Trump stepped out together to attend the military event, Melania wore high stiletto heels that looked anything but supportive for her feet. Her choice of a pencil skirt may have added to the discomfort since it likely restricted her strides.
According to the account Remoulade Sauce on X, formerly Twitter, Melania wore Christian Louboutin shoes with a heel height of 100mm, or almost four inches. She's already tall at 5'11", so these boosted her close to (or perhaps slightly above) Donald Trump's height. Besides likely being uncomfortable, they also have a painful price tag: $845. However, given Melania's lavish lifestyle, they're just one of many expensive pairs in her closet.
Melania wore the same ensemble to both engagements, so it's possible that the shoes weren't as challenging as they looked. However, the First Lady has also been known to deal with foot pain in the name of fashion. At the January 2025 presidential inauguration, Melania wore a similar style of footwear, and she was more than ready to ditch them. "Her feet are absolutely aching," Donald disclosed during his speech (via NBC News). He noted this wasn't just conjecture, either, explaining that Melania had confided, "My feet are killing me."
High heels are classic Melania style
Even when Melania Trump has worn less-than-appealing outfits, like her frumpy Easter Egg Roll jacket, high heels appear to be her go-to footwear; however, she wears variations on this theme. That particular day, she chose a pair that may have been more comfortable, with a slightly lower heel and a roomier, less pointy toe box.
While she was indoors with stilettos at the May 8, 2025, White House events, Melania has even sported this type of pump in some controversial locations. She wore skinny heels as she and Donald Trump headed to Texas in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey. Melania's fashion choice caused a stir, even after Donald revealed that she later swapped them for sneakers.
Given her experience as a model, it's also possible that Melania has learned some tricks for making heels more comfortable. For instance, some physicians recommend specific exercises or even enhancing shoes with cushy inserts. Unfortunately, Melania's decision to wear a super-thin heel that's also tight in the toes makes it much harder for her to avoid foot pain. However, Donald has indicated that Melania is determined to deal with any attendant discomfort. When her feet bothered her at the 2025 inauguration, Donald learned they would have to walk about a quarter of a mile until Melania could remove her shoes. "I said, 'Can you make it?'" Donald relayed to the audience (via NBC News). "She said, 'We're going to make it no matter what.'"