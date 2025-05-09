Melania Trump's Leggy Military Celebration Outfit Was Downright Painful

Although Melania Trump is frequently away from the White House, when she's in Washington, D.C., she makes the most of her time. On May 8, 2025, the First Lady hosted multiple events in a single day: one for military wives and mothers and one to celebrate a new Barbara Bush stamp. As she and Donald Trump stepped out together to attend the military event, Melania wore high stiletto heels that looked anything but supportive for her feet. Her choice of a pencil skirt may have added to the discomfort since it likely restricted her strides.

According to the account Remoulade Sauce on X, formerly Twitter, Melania wore Christian Louboutin shoes with a heel height of 100mm, or almost four inches. She's already tall at 5'11", so these boosted her close to (or perhaps slightly above) Donald Trump's height. Besides likely being uncomfortable, they also have a painful price tag: $845. However, given Melania's lavish lifestyle, they're just one of many expensive pairs in her closet.

Melania wore the same ensemble to both engagements, so it's possible that the shoes weren't as challenging as they looked. However, the First Lady has also been known to deal with foot pain in the name of fashion. At the January 2025 presidential inauguration, Melania wore a similar style of footwear, and she was more than ready to ditch them. "Her feet are absolutely aching," Donald disclosed during his speech (via NBC News). He noted this wasn't just conjecture, either, explaining that Melania had confided, "My feet are killing me."