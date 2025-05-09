Sarah Huckabee Sanders Accidentally Puts Ivanka Trump's Rumored Plastic Surgery On Blast
Ivanka Trump is no stranger to plastic surgery rumors. Speculation on this topic seems to ebb and flow, and right now, the rumor mill is in overdrive. First, Ivanka flaunted a tuned-up look on her own Instagram account. Now, days later, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is providing a side-by-side comparison of how two women of similar age can look very different. The Arkansas governor posted a carousel of pics showcasing Ivanka's recent visit. Ivanka was born on October 30, 1981, and Sanders is about nine months younger, with a birthday on August 13, 1982.
However, when they pose together, it's Ivanka who looks younger — much younger. Sanders has some crow's feet and undereye wrinkles, which are typical for a middle-aged person, since they occur over time. Ivanka's skin, on the other hand, is completely line-free. Fortunately, both women have steered clear of the shady "Republican makeup" trend. When she was the White House press secretary, Sanders often wore dark eye makeup. These days, she seems to prefer a very minimal makeup look, while Ivanka opted for a touch of dark eye shadow and mascara.
Although Ivanka's lack of wrinkles may appear enviable, cosmetic procedures could come with a notable downside. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr. Benjamin Caughlin, a Chicago-based plastic surgeon, speculated that Ivanka may have gone overboard with Botox. "Looks great on TV, but in person? I'm sure it's a bit odd when she tries to express herself," Caughlin hypothesized.
Ivanka Trump keeps changing her look
After her posted her photos with Ivanka Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' social media followers praised her natural aesthetic. "Sarah you are looking good," commented one fan on X (formerly Twitter). "Sarah, you look absolutely fabulous!" gushed another.
Apart from the contrast between Sanders and Ivanka, what's even more noteworthy are the differences between Ivanka's own photos over the years. Ivanka looks practically unrecognizable when compared with pics of her younger self. Beyond the possibility that she had Botox, Ivanka may have taken advantage of a variety of other skin-enhancing procedures to achieve her smooth visage. In addition, some professionals surmise Ivanka's had procedures that have changed the shape of various parts of her face. "Her face now looks better proportioned, but less natural and more generic because her natural imperfections have been reduced," Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin explained to the Daily Mail.
Ivanka already looked amazing, so it's puzzling why she might continue to alter her features. Back in 2020, Ivanka showcased a makeup-free look, and her chiseled cheeks were on full display. A few years earlier, in 2016, Ivanka's features even became a cosmetic surgery trend. When it comes to her copycats, "Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka's] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family," Dr. Norman Rowe said to Page Six. "Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe."