Ivanka Trump's Tuned-Up Look In New Pic Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors
Notable favored first daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has once again stirred up some plastic surgery rumors with a new snap she posted to her Instagram stories. Seen in the photo wearing a bright blue double-breasted blazer and matching skirt, Ivanka faces away from her mirrored reflection. Though her hair and makeup are stunning — and those cheekbones simply don't know when to quit — her nose in profile appears different, suggesting she's gone in for a facial touch-up.
Even though Ivanka has distanced herself from her father since he first left the White House in 2021, her outfit choice here certainly suggests she might be visiting Washington soon. Which could explain why she might have gone under the knife. Should Ivanka be visiting her father in the near future, she might want to put her best face forward to help her get a leg up on the simmering feud between Ivanka and Donald's wife, Melania Trump. Or it could simply just be a classic case of someone in the presidential family getting noticeable plastic surgery. Whatever the situation may be, it's certainly not the first time Ivanka has courted rumors about going under the knife.
Ivanka Trump has shifted her appearance over the years
After a brief stint in the modeling world, Ivanka Trump has transformed herself into an entrepreneur, wife, and mother. Constantly overshadowing her little sister Tiffany Trump, who also has plastic surgery rumors, Ivanka has seemingly done her best to keep up her appearances in ways that support father Donald Trump. Doing so has come with some minor setbacks, like rumors and throwback pics where Ivanka is unrecognizable due to alleged plastic surgery. But these blips have not stopped her from pushing to transform into different iterations of herself.
Of course, Ivanka has changed up her style since leaving politics behind, opting for more fun and flirty fashion trends instead of the overly buttoned-up pieces she wore during her father's first term. Which is what makes the mirror selfie she posted so strange. It could be an indication of yet another direction for Ivanka. Similarly, it could also point to her returning to the White House. With National Security Advisor Mike Waltz now out of a job, perhaps Ivanka is suiting up to step into an open position within Donald's chaotic administration. Or perhaps she's simply showing off her new nose.