Ivanka Trump's Tuned-Up Look In New Pic Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors

Notable favored first daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has once again stirred up some plastic surgery rumors with a new snap she posted to her Instagram stories. Seen in the photo wearing a bright blue double-breasted blazer and matching skirt, Ivanka faces away from her mirrored reflection. Though her hair and makeup are stunning — and those cheekbones simply don't know when to quit — her nose in profile appears different, suggesting she's gone in for a facial touch-up.

Even though Ivanka has distanced herself from her father since he first left the White House in 2021, her outfit choice here certainly suggests she might be visiting Washington soon. Which could explain why she might have gone under the knife. Should Ivanka be visiting her father in the near future, she might want to put her best face forward to help her get a leg up on the simmering feud between Ivanka and Donald's wife, Melania Trump. Or it could simply just be a classic case of someone in the presidential family getting noticeable plastic surgery. Whatever the situation may be, it's certainly not the first time Ivanka has courted rumors about going under the knife.