RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Who Have Sadly Died

Sahara Davenport competed on the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," ultimately coming in seventh place. She was a fierce performer, a classically trained dancer who wowed the judges with her en pointe runway walk, and she made "Drag Race" herstory when she became the first contestant to win a mini challenge, become a team captain, and win a maxi challenge all in the same episode.

She was also a musician, putting out drag-music classics like "Go Off," which hit the Top 40 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart. In an interview with Taking Over The Universe, Sahara insisted that she was a singer first, thank you very much. "There's a huge misconception that reality stars go on to make music in hopes of staying relevant. This can hold true to some, not this doll!" she said, thanking RuPaul for her platform.

Sahara — who was born Antoine Ashley — died a few years after Season 2 aired. She passed away in 2012 from heart failure at only age 27, stunning the drag world. Sahara had been in a long-term relationship with fellow "Drag Race" contestant Manila Luzon, who released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about the tragic loss. "To me, he will always be my best friend, my hero, my Diva, and I have always considered myself more than lucky to have him be forever a part of my life," Manila wrote. "Thank you, hon, for bringing so much beauty to all of us."