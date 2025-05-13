RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Who Have Sadly Died
The following article mentions suicide and addiction.
At the end of every episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" — after a queen has been told to sashay away, their dreams crushed and their shot at the crown over — drag legend RuPaul Charles turns to the remaining contestants and asks, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen?" Everyone dutifully shouts, "Amen!" and dances to the music, a reminder that drag is, first and foremost, an expression of love.
You can see that love when, unfortunately, the "Drag Race" world has faced some pretty heavy deaths. The franchise has lost All Stars, a winner, some underground icons, and some unparalleled performers. Every time, the drag world comes together to memorialize their fallen sisters, cementing their legacies in the queer community even after their time on the show has ended. Here are all the "RuPaul's Drag Race" queens who have sadly died.
Sahara Davenport (Season 2)
Sahara Davenport competed on the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," ultimately coming in seventh place. She was a fierce performer, a classically trained dancer who wowed the judges with her en pointe runway walk, and she made "Drag Race" herstory when she became the first contestant to win a mini challenge, become a team captain, and win a maxi challenge all in the same episode.
She was also a musician, putting out drag-music classics like "Go Off," which hit the Top 40 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart. In an interview with Taking Over The Universe, Sahara insisted that she was a singer first, thank you very much. "There's a huge misconception that reality stars go on to make music in hopes of staying relevant. This can hold true to some, not this doll!" she said, thanking RuPaul for her platform.
Sahara — who was born Antoine Ashley — died a few years after Season 2 aired. She passed away in 2012 from heart failure at only age 27, stunning the drag world. Sahara had been in a long-term relationship with fellow "Drag Race" contestant Manila Luzon, who released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about the tragic loss. "To me, he will always be my best friend, my hero, my Diva, and I have always considered myself more than lucky to have him be forever a part of my life," Manila wrote. "Thank you, hon, for bringing so much beauty to all of us."
Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8; All Stars 3)
There was nobody quite like Chi Chi DeVayne. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 8 contestant later came back for "All Stars 3," winning fans over with folksy Southern charm and a captivating performance ability. For one thing, no viewer will ever forget her jaw-dropping, iconic lip sync battle against Thorgy Thor, set to "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from "Dreamgirls." Dressed in a stunning monochromatic look that made her seem like a glamorous diva from a black-and-white film, Chi Chi's heel got caught on her oversized necklace, sending sparkling stones clattering to the floor right at the song's climactic moment. Watching that performance, you fully believed Chi Chi wasn't going anywhere. "You're gonna love me," the song goes ... and we did.
In 2020, Chi Chi — born Zavion Davenport — died at the age of 34. She'd been open with fans about her health struggles throughout that year, opening up about her suspected kidney failure. In an Instagram video posted from the hospital just a week before her death (via Entertainment Weekly), she told her followers, "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon." Sadly, she did not survive.
"I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul," RuPaul said in a statement to EW. "She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."
Cherry Valentine (UK Season 2)
The second series of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" offered up a whole host of instantly iconic drag queens. There was eventual-winner Lawrence Chaney, of course, and fan favorite Bimini Bon Boulash. And then there was Cherry Valentine, a real-life hero. That series was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading them to take several months off from filming; during that time, Cherry worked as a nurse trained in mental health, counseling people who were struggling. They told Metro.co.uk that their mental health training helped them in drag, too, explaining, "When you're in drag in a nightclub and people are drunk, they feel comfortable talking to the drag queens. They'll literally meet you for five minutes and tell you their whole life story. It would throw a lot of people off, but it's what I'm used to."
Cherry — born George Ward — died by suicide a year after their series aired on television. BBC News reported that an inquest found they'd struggled with their newfound fame. Their family read a statement at the hearing, telling the court, "As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. We love you Georgie."
Cherry's castmate Bimini penned an essay for The Guardian about this tremendous loss. "Cherry's energy was mesmerising," Bimini wrote. "They had this infectious laugh that would brighten up a room."
Bandit (Thailand Season 2)
Bandit competed on the second season of "Drag Race Thailand," which was the first of many international "Drag Race" spinoffs. The drag queen was also a designer, a consummate fashionista who stunned the judges just about every time she hit the runway. After the show, Bandit — whose full name was Bandit Janthawan — went on to launch her own clothing line, "Bandit by Bandit."
The "Drag Race" alum sadly died in 2023 at age 38. Details about Bandit's death were not officially made public. After the news broke, fellow contestant Kana Warrior wrote on Instagram (via Entertainment Weekly), "I respect everything, respect you and your decision."
"Drag Race Thailand" judge Pangina Heals, who also competed on "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World," told EW that she was devastated by Bandit's death. "We're all completely lost because Bandit has been a light. He has taught me. I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion," she said. Pangina also spoke to the sense of loss in the community at large, noting what a supportive presence Bandit had been in the Thai drag scene. "He was such a funny person, such charisma, such magnetism," she said, "and without him, all of us don't know what to do."
The Vivienne (UK Season 1; All Stars 7)
The Vivienne won the first season of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," charming the judges with their whip-smart sense of humor and their enviable fashion sense. They turned out one of the best "Snatch Game" performances of all time — impersonating Donald Trump — and it was no surprise when they walked away with the crown. The Vivienne was then cast on "All Stars 7," an all-winners season that introduced them to even more fans worldwide.
During their initial run, The Vivienne opened up about their experience with drug addiction. "Three of my friends died and it didn't stop me," they said (via PinkNews). "It was the loneliest part of my life. I was p***ing my life up the wall and I could have been dead now if I didn't do anything about it." They later told Stylist that they would want to be remembered for that moment, musing, "Helping people with their addiction stories, that was pretty great."
The Vivienne, born James Lee Williams, died in 2025 at age 32. In an effort to break stigma, their manager Simon Jones told People, "James's family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died. It was from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest." The news sent shockwaves through the drag community, leading to beautiful remembrances from fellow queens. "All Stars 7" winner Jinkx Monsoon wrote on X, "She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It's too soon for a curtain call but I know it's a standing ovation."
Jiggly Caliente (Season 4; All Stars 6)
It was hard not to fall in love with "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 4 star Jiggly Caliente. Sure, her looks were sometimes crunchy — a fellow contestant once called a tin-foil-heavy look "baked potato couture" — but that's precisely what made her so charming. "In Season 4, I thought I was this pageant girl," she said in her "Meet the Queens" segment. "I didn't even realize how funny it was until I saw the show."
Jiggly used her new platform to elevate her artistry, and by the time she returned to compete on "All Stars 6," she was as stunning as she'd always believed herself to be. In the meantime, she'd come out as trans and was an actor on "Pose"; after "All Stars," she was a judge on "Drag Race Philippines."
The drag world lost Jiggly, also known as Bianca Castro, in April 2025. She'd just experienced a scary health situation that led to the amputation of one of her legs, and it resulted in her death. Queens from around the "Drag Race" universe paid tribute online, many of them pointing out her delightfully shady personality. "Thanks for all the laughs, the Kiki, the listening hear, shoulder the cry, the reading for filth, the masterful shade and endless love," her "All Stars 6" castmate Ra'Jah O'Hara wrote on Instagram. "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage wrote on Instagram, "My jiggles.... The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, needs help with mental health, or needs help with addiction issues, contact the relevant resources below:
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).