Don Jr.'s New Girl Accidentally Exposed Her Distaste For Trump Family Functions (& We Bet Kimberly Is Fuming)

What someone chooses to post on their Instagram Stories is a bit like a little window into their psyche. What are they really thinking and feeling (that they only want their followers to see for 24 hours)? Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson is fairly active online, and a Story from April 2025 seemed to indicate that she might be tired of partying it up with her beau's famous family. Anderson reshared a reel from the Instagram account of violinist Tiffany Moore, which featured a clip of "So Long, Farewell" from "The Sound of Music" movie. In the excerpt, Brigitta Von Trapp sings, "I'm glad to go, I cannot tell a lie." It was captioned, "Me when it's time to leave any kind of function."

Anderson added a bullseye gif, presumably because she felt the sentiment was right on the money. Of course, the Palm Beach socialite sharing this particular reel may not be her way of specifically shading Trump-world functions — it could just be her cheekily announcing that she's more of a homebody than a night-out person. However, she has partied with her boyfriend's family at plenty of events since their relationship took off, including Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration celebrations, the Super Bowl a few weeks later, and the amfAR Palm Beach Gala that March. If Anderson was implying that she's tired of all those outings, all we can say is this: Kimberly Guilfoyle would never.