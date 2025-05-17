Don Jr.'s New Girl Accidentally Exposed Her Distaste For Trump Family Functions (& We Bet Kimberly Is Fuming)
What someone chooses to post on their Instagram Stories is a bit like a little window into their psyche. What are they really thinking and feeling (that they only want their followers to see for 24 hours)? Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson is fairly active online, and a Story from April 2025 seemed to indicate that she might be tired of partying it up with her beau's famous family. Anderson reshared a reel from the Instagram account of violinist Tiffany Moore, which featured a clip of "So Long, Farewell" from "The Sound of Music" movie. In the excerpt, Brigitta Von Trapp sings, "I'm glad to go, I cannot tell a lie." It was captioned, "Me when it's time to leave any kind of function."
Anderson added a bullseye gif, presumably because she felt the sentiment was right on the money. Of course, the Palm Beach socialite sharing this particular reel may not be her way of specifically shading Trump-world functions — it could just be her cheekily announcing that she's more of a homebody than a night-out person. However, she has partied with her boyfriend's family at plenty of events since their relationship took off, including Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration celebrations, the Super Bowl a few weeks later, and the amfAR Palm Beach Gala that March. If Anderson was implying that she's tired of all those outings, all we can say is this: Kimberly Guilfoyle would never.
Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly loves to socialize
Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle seemed to really love the attention she received as his partner. The former Fox News host was incredibly supportive of his father's political career, even working as an adviser to Donald Trump and giving speeches at the Republican National Convention on more than one occasion. She has also shared many snapshots of herself and the polarizing politician attending various events, in which Guilfoyle is always grinning from ear to ear. The new U.S. ambassador to Greece is also a fixture at glitzy Mar-a-Lago and Trump White House social events. All that to say, Guilfoyle never gets tired of socializing with the MAGA crowd.
Even if she doesn't agree with Bettina Anderson's sentiments about being eager to leave a party, they do share some similarities. Anderson's bright look for the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll showed that she and Guilfoyle may actually be kindred spirits. Additionally, everything reportedly went smoothly between the two women when they crossed paths at several inauguration events. An insider who spoke with People confirmed, "Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity. [...] No need for animosity." However, the source added, "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out. She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended."
If Don Jr.'s ex is also watching Anderson's social media closely, she would've seen a selfie of Anderson cozying up to Guilfoyle's Team Trump friends. Another snapshot that could've been a brutal blow to Guilfoyle was Anderson's pic from Tiffany Trump's baby shower.