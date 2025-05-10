Jill Biden & Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Go From Bad To Worse After Joe's The View Interview
There have long been rumors of a quiet feud between former Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Jill Biden. Not only that, but some chilly behavior between the two has kept those feud rumors on everyone's mind, and Jill has even fanned the flames with a fashion choice that had many raising an eyebrow. Not only that, but the rumors only went from bad to worse following former President Joe Biden's recent interview on "The View."
During the interview (via X, formerly Twitter), Joe pushed back on speculation that he had pressured Harris to toe his administration's line when she stepped up to run against Donald Trump in the 2024 election in his place. "I did not advise her to say that," Joe said in reference to Harris' own interview on "The View" where she implied that her presidential policies would be roughly the same as Joe's. However, Joe let it slip that there was indeed a bit of tension between himself and Harris during his presidency, though he also tried to downplay the extent of it, saying that the discourse was ultimately healthy. "We'd argue like hell, by the way," the former President explained, adding, "We worked it out."
Former Pres. Biden pushes back on reports that he encouraged there be "no daylight" between him and former Vice Pres. Harris in her 2024 campaign: "She has to be her own person and she was." pic.twitter.com/ru9kp9R4Nn
— The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025
Still, the reason this is noteworthy is because a lot of the rumored drama between Jill and Harris stems from public disagreements Kamala and Joe had back when they were running against one another in the 2020 democratic primary. Harris, of course, withdrew from that race in late 2019. Joe later selected her as his running mate, with the two winning the White House in 2020.
The origin of Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' rumored feud
Much of the supposed bad blood between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris stems from a Democratic debate in mid-2019, when Harris joined other Democrats in harshly criticizing fellow candidate Joe Biden for working with segregationist lawmakers in the past. Many, including Jill, took this as Harris implying racial bias on Joe's part. "The American people know Joe Biden. They know his values. They know what he stands for. And they didn't buy it," Jill told CNN after the debate. The former First Lady reportedly had even harsher words during a phone call with Biden supporters. According to an excerpt from Edward-Isaac Dovere's 2021 book "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump" published by Politico, Jill said the following: "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself."
Though Joe and Harris apparently squashed whatever beef they had, and became running mates in the 2020 general election, the rumors of a feud between Kamala and Jill persisted. Things allegedly escalated in 2024, when Joe dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed his VP to run in his place following pressure from fellow Democrats. "Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington, D.C. with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment," a source told the Daily Mail in late 2024, following Donald Trump's victory in that election. Members of the Biden camp denied such reports.