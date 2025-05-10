Jill Biden & Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Go From Bad To Worse After Joe's The View Interview

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have long been rumors of a quiet feud between former Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Jill Biden. Not only that, but some chilly behavior between the two has kept those feud rumors on everyone's mind, and Jill has even fanned the flames with a fashion choice that had many raising an eyebrow. Not only that, but the rumors only went from bad to worse following former President Joe Biden's recent interview on "The View."

During the interview (via X, formerly Twitter), Joe pushed back on speculation that he had pressured Harris to toe his administration's line when she stepped up to run against Donald Trump in the 2024 election in his place. "I did not advise her to say that," Joe said in reference to Harris' own interview on "The View" where she implied that her presidential policies would be roughly the same as Joe's. However, Joe let it slip that there was indeed a bit of tension between himself and Harris during his presidency, though he also tried to downplay the extent of it, saying that the discourse was ultimately healthy. "We'd argue like hell, by the way," the former President explained, adding, "We worked it out."

Former Pres. Biden pushes back on reports that he encouraged there be "no daylight" between him and former Vice Pres. Harris in her 2024 campaign: "She has to be her own person and she was." pic.twitter.com/ru9kp9R4Nn — The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025

Still, the reason this is noteworthy is because a lot of the rumored drama between Jill and Harris stems from public disagreements Kamala and Joe had back when they were running against one another in the 2020 democratic primary. Harris, of course, withdrew from that race in late 2019. Joe later selected her as his running mate, with the two winning the White House in 2020.