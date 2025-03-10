Jill Biden And Kamala Harris' Rumored Feud Explained

While Kamala Harris served as vice president throughout Joe Biden's term in office, the pair appeared to have a cordial and supportive working relationship and even a close friendship. However, the same reportedly could not be said for Jill Biden, who has reportedly been butting heads with Harris ever since one particularly aggressive debate performance between Joe and Harris during their run for the Democratic nomination back in 2019. Ever since then, and all throughout Joe's presidency, rumors have swirled that there's quite a bit of bad blood between the powerful women. For instance, netizens thought things looked tense between Jill and Harris when they attended Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Advertisement

How much of the speculation has merit and how much is just gossip? That's a difficult question, considering neither Jill nor Harris have addressed the rumors directly. However, inside sources told the Wall Street Journal that in addition to Jill's negative feelings on Harris, the relationship Harris and Doug Emoff (her husband) have with the Bidens hasn't been all that friendly since the 2024 election. Here is a full breakdown of the history of the supposed rift between Jill and Harris, the reasons the rumors have persisted, and where they seem to stand now that a new administration has taken over.