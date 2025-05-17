Karoline Leavitt Once Exposed Her Own Bad Makeup Skills & We're Embarrassed For Her
President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is the youngest person to hold that position, so she maintains her naturally youthful glow. However, if you were hoping her age would give her a better grasp of makeup trends, you'd be disappointed. Leavitt has proven she's no better at doing makeup than her president is.
Leavitt was all smiles when she went out on the town and got drinks with her friend, Laura Kane, in Boston in a February 2023 Instagram post. In a basic attempt to seem quirky or rebellious, she innocently poked fun at Kane's fuzzy coat. "The fur is fake," she wrote. "@peta don't come at us!" It's unlikely PETA ever took issue with Kane's faux pelt. Several onlookers went after Leavitt, however, for her amateur makeup job. The press secretary blatantly left some pale rings under her eyes that were further brought out by the camera's flash. Some viewers likened her unfinished, tan-like skin tone to how President Trump looked when he neglected spots around his ears and eyes with his fake tan. "Was the liar sitting in Trump's tanning bed?" one Instagram commenter asked. Professional makeup artist, licensed esthetician, and Queen Productions owner Jade Griffin went further down the rabbit hole about why Leavitt's makeup didn't work and proposed that she should have been more careful applying her concealer.
Leavitt's makeup needs professional help
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's makeup blunders are the work of somebody who clearly needs help with her look. Queen Productions' Jade Griffin told us the White House official's main problem in February 2023 was that she dialed up the brightness too high with her concealer. "Karoline's under-eye area looks overly bright," Griffin said. "Concealer should typically match the skin or be no more than one shade lighter." She also suggested translucent powder may have caused her under eyes to shine even brighter in the photo.
Griffin also suggested Leavitt's faulty stab at pulling off a natural look was hindered by poor blending. Her problems could have been avoided if she'd better selected the color and products she applied. "If I were her artist, I would have chosen a concealer just slightly lighter than her skin and used a setting powder with color to keep the brightness soft and natural without flashback." While she's likely had access to more professional help since she assumed her White House role, we'd recommend Leavitt continues consulting well-trained makeup artists to avoid replicating her past failures.