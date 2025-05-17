Karoline Leavitt Once Exposed Her Own Bad Makeup Skills & We're Embarrassed For Her

President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is the youngest person to hold that position, so she maintains her naturally youthful glow. However, if you were hoping her age would give her a better grasp of makeup trends, you'd be disappointed. Leavitt has proven she's no better at doing makeup than her president is.

Leavitt was all smiles when she went out on the town and got drinks with her friend, Laura Kane, in Boston in a February 2023 Instagram post. In a basic attempt to seem quirky or rebellious, she innocently poked fun at Kane's fuzzy coat. "The fur is fake," she wrote. "@peta don't come at us!" It's unlikely PETA ever took issue with Kane's faux pelt. Several onlookers went after Leavitt, however, for her amateur makeup job. The press secretary blatantly left some pale rings under her eyes that were further brought out by the camera's flash. Some viewers likened her unfinished, tan-like skin tone to how President Trump looked when he neglected spots around his ears and eyes with his fake tan. "Was the liar sitting in Trump's tanning bed?" one Instagram commenter asked. Professional makeup artist, licensed esthetician, and Queen Productions owner Jade Griffin went further down the rabbit hole about why Leavitt's makeup didn't work and proposed that she should have been more careful applying her concealer.