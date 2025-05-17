Throwback Pic Of Pam Bondi Highlights Her Worst Fashion Fail Of All Time (Seriously, It's Bad)
Pam Bondi really needs to tone it down, especially when it comes to her fashion choices. At the 2025 Starlight Ball, the attorney general went completely overboard with her outfit. Bondi mixed sequins and feathers for an overall disjointed vibe. When she stood next to Caitlyn Jenner for a photo opp, it was obvious that her strange ensemble was a failed attempt at elegance. Bondi's dress was covered entirely in black sequins that were way too shiny and distracting. You could probably spot her outfit from blocks away! It felt really out of place compared to the other women at the event, who were wearing tasteful, solid colors in satin and other chic fabrics. Bondi's neckline was encrusted with fake diamonds that extended down her chest, begging the question: Why not just wear a necklace?
Pam Bondi with trans Trump supporters Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins pic.twitter.com/5KVWdYw3qn
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 17, 2025
At the very least, she got the memo that the other ladies were mostly wearing black. But in a sad attempt to add a pop of color, the Trump staffer boasted purple feathers on the cuffs of her sleeves. It looked like she stopped at the local party store before the event, grabbed the first thing she could find, and stuck it directly onto her dress. The feathers look juvenile and clownish, rather than them making a fun fashion statement (Side note: Can you imagine trying to hold a drink or shake someone's hand with feathers getting in the way?). More importantly, the feathers overpowered her jewelry and glossy manicure.
Pam Bondi desperately needs a new stylist
The Starlight Ball is far from the first time that the U.S. attorney general experienced a major fashion fail, of course. Remember Pam Bondi's cheap looking suit that was giving SHEIN instead of sophisticated? Frankly, she has a habit of doing a bit too much with her outfits. It's clear that the politician likes to combine several different styles at once, but the result always ends up looking like a mismatched mess, such as the time Bondi paired an outdated suit with an oddly-patterned shirt that looked like grandma's couch. The fabrics and colors were way too busy and would make anyone look beyond unflattering. One clunky layer of clothing is bad enough, but multiple? The White House staffer is certainly not doing herself any favors.
It also doesn't help that she gravitates towards outdated looks that don't flatter her figure. For instance, the AG was clearly trying to go vintage with Bondi's puffy pastel suit that looked like it was stitched from grandma's quilt. These styles went out of fashion decades ago, making it clear that the politician is out of touch with today's top trends. Even if she prefers a retro wardrobe, the outfits themselves don't fit her shape and often, Bondi ends up looking like the fabrics have swallowed her. Someone needs to remind her that often to succeed in fashion, less is more.