Pam Bondi's Puffy Pastel Suit Looks Like It Was Stitched From Grandma's Quilt

It appears that Attorney General Pam Bondi is once again stunning the world with yet another questionable blazer. On April 22, Bondi donned one of her worst outfits yet to announce the launch of a task force dedicated to rooting out anti-Christian bias. What's even more interesting about this outfit choice is that it seems to be dug out from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's closet. Leavitt has been known for wearing some grandma-inspired fits, and it appears that Bondi is following suit.

Attorney General Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) at launch of Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias pic.twitter.com/FmWYcFz35d — CSPAN (@cspan) April 22, 2025

The unfortunate blazer not only suffers from a plaid pattern consisting of 1970s-inspired pinks and browns, but it appears to have a main staple from the '80s: giant shoulder pads. Visible enough to appear on camera, these shoulder pads do help the huge collar of Bondi's button-down shirt pop up, putting her cross necklace on display (something else Bondi stole from Leavitt, perhaps?). With such a mediocre outfit for making such a bold declaration, it appears Bondi is falling in line with a new trend of conservative fashion: being underwhelming.