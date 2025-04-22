Pam Bondi's Puffy Pastel Suit Looks Like It Was Stitched From Grandma's Quilt
It appears that Attorney General Pam Bondi is once again stunning the world with yet another questionable blazer. On April 22, Bondi donned one of her worst outfits yet to announce the launch of a task force dedicated to rooting out anti-Christian bias. What's even more interesting about this outfit choice is that it seems to be dug out from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's closet. Leavitt has been known for wearing some grandma-inspired fits, and it appears that Bondi is following suit.
The unfortunate blazer not only suffers from a plaid pattern consisting of 1970s-inspired pinks and browns, but it appears to have a main staple from the '80s: giant shoulder pads. Visible enough to appear on camera, these shoulder pads do help the huge collar of Bondi's button-down shirt pop up, putting her cross necklace on display (something else Bondi stole from Leavitt, perhaps?). With such a mediocre outfit for making such a bold declaration, it appears Bondi is falling in line with a new trend of conservative fashion: being underwhelming.
Pam Bondi has opted for a more boring sense of fashion
While it's clear that Pam Bondi has undergone quite the transformation as she's ascended to the role of Attorney General for the United States, she still seems stuck in the past. In a trend that's sweeping the realms of MAGA women, Bondi has seemingly begun to opt for more grandma-inspired outfits, boasting many matching sweater sets, frumpy blazers, and, as seen earlier in this article, shoulder pads. With a well-maintained and possibly plastic-surgery preserved face, Bondi makes it hard to remember that she is well in her 50s. In fact, of all the Republican women opting to wear more older-inspired styles, she's actually in the appropriate age bracket for these trends.
Perhaps wearing a more 1980s themed blazer is what's keeping Bondi's relationship with President Donald Trump on good terms. His sense of fashion is also stuck in the Reagan era, and he most likely enjoys seeing it mirrored in the people he keeps in close company. However, this might not prevent Bondi from getting iced out of Trump's inner circle soon anyway. Perhaps she can perk up some of her outfits with a wild hat, much like Melania Trump did with her attention-stealing look on Inauguration Day.