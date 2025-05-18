Elon Musk & His First Ex-Wife Look Way Too Much Like Siblings In 2000s Throwback Pic

Elon Musk has a long and complicated dating history that has resulted in multiple kids. But before he became one of the richest people in the world, he was an unknown married man. His first wife was Justine Wilson whom he met back in the '90s when they were students at Canada's Queen's University. An interesting, eyebrow-raising throwback photo of the two of them getting coffee together made its way to X in January 2025.

In the picture, Musk and Wilson look so youthful and carefree, completely unaware of what the future holds for them. But there is an eerie element to the pic, because the two look ... pretty similar to each other. Their dark eyes and wide smiles are almost identical, and make the young couple look like they could be related. They're both clutching their coffee in the exact same way. And it doesn't help that they're both wearing matching black leather outfits. Looks like the lovebirds shared the same '90s fashion sense! It is unknown exactly when the photo was taken, but judging by the looks of it, it was likely taken before the couple were married in 2000.