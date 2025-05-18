Elon Musk & His First Ex-Wife Look Way Too Much Like Siblings In 2000s Throwback Pic
Elon Musk has a long and complicated dating history that has resulted in multiple kids. But before he became one of the richest people in the world, he was an unknown married man. His first wife was Justine Wilson whom he met back in the '90s when they were students at Canada's Queen's University. An interesting, eyebrow-raising throwback photo of the two of them getting coffee together made its way to X in January 2025.
In the picture, Musk and Wilson look so youthful and carefree, completely unaware of what the future holds for them. But there is an eerie element to the pic, because the two look ... pretty similar to each other. Their dark eyes and wide smiles are almost identical, and make the young couple look like they could be related. They're both clutching their coffee in the exact same way. And it doesn't help that they're both wearing matching black leather outfits. Looks like the lovebirds shared the same '90s fashion sense! It is unknown exactly when the photo was taken, but judging by the looks of it, it was likely taken before the couple were married in 2000.
Where do Elon Musk and Justine Wilson stand today?
Elon Musk was married to Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008 and the couple had six children together. Unfortunately, their first child passed away as a result of sudden infant death syndrome. In 2004, the couple had twins, and two years later, they had triplets.
Justine is currently an author and has written about her tense marriage and divorce from Musk. In a column for Marie Claire published in 2010, Justine looked back on their turbulent relationship. She recalled how Musk began to undermine her, even during their wedding giving her a clear sign that their marriage was doomed. "Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship,'" she wrote. "I shrugged it off, just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious." Near the end of her Marie Claire column, Justine said, "Although I am estranged from Elon — when it comes to the children, I deal with his assistant — I don't regret my marriage."
About 15 years after that essay was published, Justine still didn't seem to have much (if any) contact with Musk, based on what her and Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson shared with Teen Vogue in March 2025. Sounds like the smiles that Musk and Justine had in their coffee date throwback photo were short lived.