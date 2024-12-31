The Clear Sign Elon Musk's Marriage With Ex Wife Justine Was Doomed From Their Wedding Night
While Elon Musk has made headlines for his political relationship with Donald Trump, his personal relationships with women have also raised some eyebrows. The SpaceX CEO has been married three times to two people. He married and divorced Talulah Riley twice. Before that, Elon was married to Justine Musk (née). They met in college, got married in 2000, and separated in 2008. It sounds like their partnership was doomed from the start, with Elon asserting he would be number one. It all started on the dance floor at their wedding reception.
In a piece for Marie Claire in 2010, Justine wrote about their relationship, how it started, and how it fell apart, including the words she should have taken more seriously on the day of their wedding. "As we danced at our wedding reception, Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship,'" she wrote. It's not quite the kind of thing we'd imagine anyone wants to hear on their wedding day if they're hoping to be in a relationship of equal partners.
Justine didn't think much of the comment at the moment. But that was her mistake. "I shrugged it off ... But as time went on, I learned that he was serious," she wrote.
She didn't have an equal partnership in her marriage to Elon Musk
It sounds like Justine Musk felt that her husband Elon Musk's upbringing in a "male-dominated culture" had a lot to do with him wanting to have the upper hand in their relationship. Whenever it came to a disagreement or question between the two of them, Elon would get priority. Justine wrote that he even went so far as to point out "the ways he found me lacking." She would tell him "'I am your wife, not your employee.'" And his response is particularly telling as to the lack of respect that he had for her: "If you were my employee, I would fire you." Wow — that doesn't seem to show a lot of love and respect.
The couple had six children together, and their eldest died at just 10 weeks. Before their divorce, Justine asked Elon to go to couple's counseling, but even after a few sessions, it seemed clear to her that he wasn't interested in changing the dynamic in their marriage — where he was in control and got things the way he wanted. After their divorce was finalized, which took years, Elon was paying child and spousal support, Justine got to keep their house, and Elon paid her lawyer's fees.
Elon moved on with Talulah Riley, and after they divorced for the second time in 2016, he had an up and down relationship with Canadian singer Grimes. Elon also had kids with one of his Neuralink company executives, though it's not clear if they're in a romantic relationship. We're guessing that his need to be top dog in a relationship hasn't changed.