The Clear Sign Elon Musk's Marriage With Ex Wife Justine Was Doomed From Their Wedding Night

While Elon Musk has made headlines for his political relationship with Donald Trump, his personal relationships with women have also raised some eyebrows. The SpaceX CEO has been married three times to two people. He married and divorced Talulah Riley twice. Before that, Elon was married to Justine Musk (née). They met in college, got married in 2000, and separated in 2008. It sounds like their partnership was doomed from the start, with Elon asserting he would be number one. It all started on the dance floor at their wedding reception.

In a piece for Marie Claire in 2010, Justine wrote about their relationship, how it started, and how it fell apart, including the words she should have taken more seriously on the day of their wedding. "As we danced at our wedding reception, Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship,'" she wrote. It's not quite the kind of thing we'd imagine anyone wants to hear on their wedding day if they're hoping to be in a relationship of equal partners.

Justine didn't think much of the comment at the moment. But that was her mistake. "I shrugged it off ... But as time went on, I learned that he was serious," she wrote.