Elon Musk's Dating History Explained

Elon Musk dated Jennifer Gwynne in 1994 while they were both student advisors in the same dorms at the University of Pennsylvania. Gwynne recalled Musk being sweet and timid. "He definitely started off shy and quiet, which was my type," she told The Independent. "He just won me over by bringing me food one night to my room. And we were an item after that." She shared that Musk had an occasional silly and playful side, and even then, she could see that he was unlike any others. "He talked about electric cars and solar power even way back then, but he just had a kind innocent 'this is how the world is going to change' view about it."

The couple broke up by the end of the summer of 1995, after just one year of dating. Musk graduated and moved to Palo Alto, and Gwynne spent the summer studying abroad in London, which put a strain on their relationship. For years following their split, Gwynne held onto the letters, gifts, and photos taken together. It wasn't until 2022 that Gwynne decided to let go of her sentimental possessions and put the items up for auction. "Elon was not very good at a long-distance relationship," she wrote on the auction website. He regarded their phone calls as a "waste of time," which wasn't so romantic. "I'll go on the record that it was a mutual breakup, as I honestly don't remember getting dumped," she added.

