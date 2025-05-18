Tragic Details About Mike Wolfe's Ex-Wife Jodi Faeth

For years, Jodi Faeth stood by "American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe's side as he traversed the United States hunting for valuable antique treasure among piles of rusted junk. While Wolfe was on the road, Faeth stayed home to provide a stable life for their little girl, Charlie, whom they welcomed in early 2012. As Wolfe and his longtime-friend and co-star Frank Fritz developed their business and their hit TV show — and eventually had a very public falling out – Faeth dealt with challenging health struggles and bravely carried on keeping the family together.

Many people came to know Faeth only after her marriage to Wolfe came to a surprising end. In November 2020, Faeth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and bringing their marriage of eight years — and relationship of 36 years -– to an unfortunate conclusion. The crumbling of Faeth's marriage, however, was sadly just the latest in a long line of challenges, tragedies, and set-backs that she's had to overcome in the past few decades.

Just a year after Faeth gave birth to their daughter, the devoted mom was diagnosed with stage 2 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after living a conscientious lifestyle she believed would keep her healthy. As Faeth shared with The Glow back in 2015: "Believe it or not, even vegan, exercising, juicing mamas get cancer. I was the last one to expect it. Life was everything I could possibly dream of then bam!" Thankfully, Faeth battled through and her cancer went into remission in May 2015. All along, her young daughter served as a source of motivation, and Faeth made sure to return the favor by being her daughter's biggest champion.