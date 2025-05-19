The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Husband Landed On The Worst Dressed Couples List

If Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Chatfield Sanders ever want to find themselves on a Best Dressed list, they better ditch the outfits they wore back in January 2025 ASAP. The Governor of Arkansas shared a photo to Instagram, captioning it, "Excited to be in Washington, D.C. for the Inaugural events this weekend and to cheer Donald Trump on as he goes back to the White House!"

For such an important event, you'd think they would have put in a little more effort into their outfits. While Sarah was (thankfully) not wearing leather, her sheer black polka dot getup is just as bad. The fact that it's a nude color is an odd choice, since something like that gives off more club vibes than inauguration ones. It was simply a weird outfit to wear and looks like something you'd find buried in the very back of a forgotten thrift store.

Meanwhile, Bryan looked like he was on his way to an audition for a Las Vegas magic show at The Mirage. The only things missing were the white tigers. The blue pattern on his suit was just a little too much pizazz for what they were attending. The bow tie lowkey brings the outfit together, but it's debatable if that's working for or against him. Sarah and Bryan need to start investing in some mirrors for their house if they don't want to end up on a Worst Dressed list again.