The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Husband Landed On The Worst Dressed Couples List
If Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Chatfield Sanders ever want to find themselves on a Best Dressed list, they better ditch the outfits they wore back in January 2025 ASAP. The Governor of Arkansas shared a photo to Instagram, captioning it, "Excited to be in Washington, D.C. for the Inaugural events this weekend and to cheer Donald Trump on as he goes back to the White House!"
For such an important event, you'd think they would have put in a little more effort into their outfits. While Sarah was (thankfully) not wearing leather, her sheer black polka dot getup is just as bad. The fact that it's a nude color is an odd choice, since something like that gives off more club vibes than inauguration ones. It was simply a weird outfit to wear and looks like something you'd find buried in the very back of a forgotten thrift store.
Meanwhile, Bryan looked like he was on his way to an audition for a Las Vegas magic show at The Mirage. The only things missing were the white tigers. The blue pattern on his suit was just a little too much pizazz for what they were attending. The bow tie lowkey brings the outfit together, but it's debatable if that's working for or against him. Sarah and Bryan need to start investing in some mirrors for their house if they don't want to end up on a Worst Dressed list again.
At least Sarah Huckabee Sanders ditched the bow belt this time
Although those outfits were a train wreck, at least Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't implement her favorite dress obsession into her wardrobe for the event. The mother of three frequently wears long dresses with ¾ length sleeves and a bow belt. It's... a choice, and one that seriously needs to go away.
She wore a turquoise one when President Trump visited the U.K. back in 2019, and she sported a baby blue frock in 2024 when she cut the ribbon at a Coca-Cola Consolidated facility in Arkansas. More recently, she donned a dark blue dress in March 2025 when she posed with her dad, Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, sharing the snapshot to Instagram.
And though the weird sheer dress with black polka dots on it was tacky, at least it wasn't as tacky as the green dress with a weird pattern print she wore to admire the Arkansas sunset. That outfit was definitely not worth the money Sanders paid, which was easily over $100.